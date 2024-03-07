Industries

Elections 2024

    LottoStar’s R10m SlotPot winner

    Issued by LottoStar
    7 Mar 2024
    LottoStar, a leader in the online betting industry in South Africa, is thrilled to announce a life-changing win of R10m on its popular Royal Macao Slottery game – a win that resulted just days after the game was launched. The fortunate winner, L.D, whose identity is being kept confidential for privacy, has struck it rich.
    LottoStar&#x2019;s R10m SlotPot winner

    Royal Macao, as a newly launched Slottery game, takes everything players love about lotteries and about slot games and brings them together to serve thrills and massive payouts. It forms part of LottoStar’s exclusive Slotteries, offering payouts of up to R10m.

    LottoStar takes immense pride in providing players with an unparalleled online betting experience and Royal Macao has undoubtedly lived up to its reputation of giving you a taste of royalty. This historical win marks LottoStar's commitment to delivering thrilling and rewarding betting opportunities to its players.

    "We are overjoyed to witness our first-ever SlotPot win on our Royal Macao game in its first days of launching. We look forward to many more wins like this one. It's moments like these that make our mission of providing top-tier betting and life-changing opportunities to our players truly fulfilling," Maria Pavli, head of marketing for LottoStar.

    LottoStar continues to be a trailblazer in the online betting industry, consistently offering over 650 games such as Reel Rush Games, Live Games, Arcade Games, ScratchCards, Quick Games, Slotteries and Lotteries.

    To date, LottoStar has paid out over R271bn in winnings.

    About LottoStar: LottoStar is a leading online betting platform that offers a wide range of games, including Reel Rush Games, Lotteries, Slotteries, Live Games, ScratchCards and many more. Register a LottoStar account and place your bets now for a chance to win instant payouts of up to R75m.

    LottoStar is Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. No U18. National Responsible Gambling Programme 0800 006 008. Ts & Cs apply. All games are fixed-odds betting events.

    Betting can be addictive, winners know when to stop.

