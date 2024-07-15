ICT Cloud
Cloud News South Africa

Liquid C2 expands Cloudmania service to Egypt

15 Jul 2024
15 Jul 2024
Liquid C2, part of pan-African tech group Liquid Intelligent Technologies, is extending its Cloudmania distribution unit into Egypt's channel partner network. Operating in 35 nations across the Middle East and Africa, Cloudmania collaborates with Microsoft to provide partners with cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions such as Microsoft 365 and Azure within a comprehensive support system.
Liquid C2 expands Cloudmania service to Egypt

“Extending Cloudmania’s reach to Egypt reflects our confidence in the Egyptian economy following the launch of Liquid C2 in Egypt a year ago,” said Sherif Shaltout, vice president of operations at Liquid C2.

“We see Egypt as the anchor country of our expansion into the Middle East and North Africa and we look forward to playing our role in realising the government’s Egypt Vision 2030 strategy, supported by its ‘Digital Egypt’ initiative.”

A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
SA to probe Microsoft cloud licensing deals

  5 Apr 2024

Shaltout says that partnering with local businesses will help in developing digital infrastructure, promoting digital skills development, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic growth, all while tapping into Egypt’s wealth of local tech talent.

Cloud and cyber security technologies are essential for the digital economy and Liquid C2 is using Cloudmania, partnered with Microsoft, to leverage the potential of technology for change, development, and progress in Egypt.

Strong growth

“Cloudmania’s growth over the last year from 100 partners to over 750 demonstrates how our value proposition resonates with channel partners across these regions,” said Vinay Hiralall, chief commercial officer at Liquid C2.

“Being named the Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire in 2022 and 2023 respectively, reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that propel cloud adoption and partner growth, accelerating digital transformation for businesses in Africa.”

Resellers that partner with Cloudmania receive access to a suite of market-leading solutions tailored to suit their customers’ needs.

AWS CISO Chris Betz
AWS is also embracing AI, but for security

  4 Jul 2024

Channel partners can also better manage their business by creating a single-pane view via an always-on platform that assists with billing and subscription management services.

In addition to providing partners with programmes that drive sales enablement, they also have access to Cloudmania’s marketing and technical support, alleviating the backend operations and enabling partners to focus on their core business.

cloud computing, Microsoft, Azure, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2
Let's do Biz