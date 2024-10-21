The Market Theatre Foundation (MTF) has appointed Lekgetho Makola as its new chief operations officer (COO), effective 15 October 2024.

Lekgetho Makola appointed COO of The Market Theatre Foundation. Image supplied

In his new role, Makola will lead and direct the operational activities of the MTF with the aim of achieving the strategic objectives, policies and goals established by the CEO and Council.

Furthermore, he will provide direction and leadership, as well as oversee the MTF’s daily operations to deliver on its mandate, while directing the work of the heads of departments falling under his portfolio.

Makola brings with him a wealth of experience in the sector. His tenure as the first CEO of the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria distinguished him as an innovative leader who managed to steer the centre through post-COVID recovery by strengthening organisational resilience, inspiring innovation and promoting the transdisciplinary arts.

Makola is not new to the MTF, having been the Head of the Market Photo Workshop, one of the Foundation’s business units. Prior to heading the business unit, he was its manager for programmes and projects. A graduate of Howard University MFA Film Studies and a Fellow of the Yale Directors Forum for Cultural Preservation in Africa, he has also had successful stints in different capacities at cultural institutions such as the Durban Art Gallery and the Robben Island Museum, among others.

Market Theatre Foundation CEO, Tshiamo Mokgadi, described Makola’s return to the institution as a tremendous boost, adding that he fits perfectly into its vision of being a cultural complex for all things theatre, music, dance and the visual arts.

“I look forward to a great partnership with Mr Makola as we navigate South Africa’s constantly changing artistic and cultural landscape,” Mokgadi said.