Old buildings, new opportunities: Gauteng's adaptive reuse sparks new growth

Following a prolonged downturn, Gauteng’s commercial property market is entering a phase of cautious recovery, marked by selective growth and rising investor interest in adaptive reuse assets.

Source: Supplied. The Telkom Training Centre in Clayville East, Olifantsfontein, which will go under the hammer this month.

Transforming older buildings into modern, flexible spaces is reshaping the region’s commercial landscape, creating fresh opportunities for those focused on quality industrial and adaptable assets.

This trend not only revitalises underutilised properties but also attracts investors seeking sustainable, long-term value. As Gauteng embraces innovation and flexibility in its property sector, adaptive reuse is emerging as a key driver of the province’s property-market revival.

Jayson-lee Collins, Director: Broll Auctions and Sales, said investors in Gauteng’s province's commercial sector increasingly favoured retrofitting and mixed-use conversions over tackling the high cost of new construction. “This trend is known as ‘adaptive reuse’ and sees old and under-utilised buildings given a new lease on life.”

Notable adaptive reuse success stories in Johannesburg include The Lantern House community centre, 44 Stanley and Newtown Junction.

The Telkom Training Centre in Clayville East, Olifantsfontein, will go under the hammer through the auction house this month, offering such an opportunity for investors and developers seeking a premium commercial asset in one of South Africa's most economically active provinces.

Strategic asset appeal

Set on an erf of 247,000m², the purpose-built corporate training facility is strategically positioned near major transport routes and features classrooms and lecture halls equipped with advanced technology and practical training areas. Amenities include secure premises with controlled access, parking facilities, and landscaped grounds.

"This property has great redevelopment potential for technical schools or an astute commercial investor and could be considered low-hanging fruit in the adaptive reuse market," said Collins.

"With its strategic location and existing infrastructure, it could be reimagined for various commercial applications, from technical educational facilities to mixed-use developments. Under-utilised properties such as this, with strong infrastructure and strategic locations, represent the type of adaptable commercial assets of which investors dream.”

The property will be sold 91.7% vacant, with the existing lease concluding mid-2027, providing incoming buyers with near-immediate flexibility for redevelopment or re-tenanting availability.

The property will be auctioned on Thursday, 19 February 2026.