A groundbreaking year ahead: Renishaw Coastal Precinct plans eco-friendly developments for 2026

One of South Africa’s most ambitious mixed-use developments is set for a landmark 2026, with Renishaw Coastal Precinct unveiling a slate of new projects.

Source: Supplied. Barto van der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Property Developments.

Spanning 1,300 hectares on the KZN Mid-South Coast, the precinct aims to redefine coastal living through sustainable design, integrated community spaces, and environmental stewardship, combining innovative urban planning with conservation-focused initiatives that promise to transform the region’s lifestyle and property landscape.

“The close of 2025 brought with it a renewed sense of optimism across South Africa, with the exit from the FATF grey list and another round of interest-rate cuts positioning us for a really positive 2026,” commented Barto van der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Property Developments.

“We’re anticipating strong investor interest, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal which is poised for growth. With many exciting projects set to unfold within Renishaw Coastal Precinct in 2026, this looks set to be a great year for investment in the province and country.”

Source: Supplied. Renishaw Coastal Precinct.

He outlined some of the key developments set to unfold in Renishaw Coastal Precinct this year:

1. Renishaw Hills unfolds

Renishaw Hills, the precinct’s flagship development and the first of five residential nodes, continues to exceed expectations. The award-winning mature lifestyle village has launched Phase 7, giving investors more chances to secure freestanding homes and maisonettes in this sought-after estate. The on-site facilities, home-based healthcare, and breathtaking coastal views have set Renishaw Hills apart as a model for secure, nature-integrated living.

2. Pickleball courts

Pickelball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. This racquet sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, making it an accessible game for all ages and abilities. Residents in Renishaw Coastal Precinct will soon have access to this globally popular sport with the planned construction of pickleball courts.

3. Luxury shopping centre

Adding to this momentum is a new upmarket shopping centre, developed in partnership with Cubisol Property Fund. This is set to bring essential convenience, retail variety, and integrated apartment living to the precinct. Positioned at the main Renishaw entrance, this commercial hub forms a key part of the precinct’s vision for a dynamic and accessible community gateway.

4. Petrol filling station and convenience centre

There is also a new filling station and convenience centre being developed within Renishaw Coastal Precinct. The Hampsons, who have been a respected part of the Scottburgh community for many years, bring invaluable experience and dedication to this venture, ensuring the highest operational standards.

5. New private school

In line with the precinct’s commitment to fostering complete communities, negotiations are in an advanced stage for the construction of a private school, ranging from Grade R to high school. This is complemented by ongoing discussions for a medical centre, hotel development, and additional lifestyle facilities, which reinforce Renishaw Coastal Precinct’s long-term vision of an inclusive coastal destination.

Source: Supplied.

6. Restilridge Farm Estate

One of the biggest developments planned is Restilridge Farm Estate, which is set to introduce a brand-new style of luxury living to the KZN South Coast. The new estate will combine elements of serenity and natural space, with the authenticity of coastal farm living. Restilridge will offer generous freehold sites, sectional-title homes, beautifully refurbished pioneer houses, and a lifestyle shaped around trails, greenbelts, starlit skies, equestrian facilities, and expansive outdoor living.

“There is growing demand for quality, secure residential units in this spectacular region, and Restilridge Farm Estate has been designed to meet this demand,” says Van der Merwe. “This estate is set to bring something entirely new to the KZN Mid-South Coast: spacious, nature-rich living that blends heritage, modern comfort, and the freedom of farm-style life, all just minutes from town.”

With 80% of the precinct reserved for conservation, Renishaw Coastal Precinct remains firmly committed to revitalising natural spaces, enhancing biodiversity, and ensuring that development enhances the region’s extraordinary environment.