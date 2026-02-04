Saint-Gobain invests over R500m in new Ekurhuleni manufacturing plant

Saint-Gobain Africa recently opened its new manufacturing plant in Ekurhuleni, marking an investment of more than R500m in local manufacturing.

Image supplied

The event brought together government representatives, industry partners and community stakeholders, marking a strong vote of confidence in South Africa’s economy and industrial potential, rooted in international collaboration and local empowerment.

The French multinational, with over 360 years of global manufacturing and innovation expertise and more than 90 years’ presence in South Africa, confirmed that the new plant will produce fibre cement, a durable composite building material valued for its strength and fire and moisture resistance.

The investment is expected to create numerous direct and indirect job opportunities while strengthening local supplier development and skills transfer.

The investment forms part of Saint-Gobain’s long-term commitment to Africa and aligns with the company’s global purpose, Making the World a Better Home, which extends beyond products to supporting sustainable growth, industrial development and social progress.

“This investment of more than R500 million is not simply about expanding capacity; it is a clear demonstration of our long-term belief in South Africa as a key industrial hub for the continent,” said Aymeric d’Ydewalle, CEO of Saint-Gobain Africa.

“We continue to invest because we believe deeply in South Africa’s talent, its manufacturing capability, and the importance of strong partnerships between the public and private sectors in driving sustainable growth.”

The Ekurhuleni plant brings Saint-Gobain Africa’s Make it in Africa to Build Africa (MABA) commitment to life, demonstrating its focus on local production alongside skills development, community empowerment and the strengthening of regional value chains.

“Through our MABA commitment, we are focused on producing locally, developing people and contributing meaningfully to the communities in which we operate,” d’Ydewalle added. “This new plant is designed to support job creation, supplier development and skills transfer, while contributing to the revitalisation of South Africa’s manufacturing sector.”

The opening of the Ekurhuleni plant marks a significant milestone in Saint-Gobain Africa’s long-term presence in South Africa. As the company continues to invest in local manufacturing, innovation and skills development, it remains focused on building resilient industries, supporting economic growth and contributing meaningfully to the country’s industrial future.