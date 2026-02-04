South Africa
Manufacturing Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Saint-Gobain invests over R500m in new Ekurhuleni manufacturing plant

    Saint-Gobain Africa recently opened its new manufacturing plant in Ekurhuleni, marking an investment of more than R500m in local manufacturing.
    4 Feb 2026
    4 Feb 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The event brought together government representatives, industry partners and community stakeholders, marking a strong vote of confidence in South Africa’s economy and industrial potential, rooted in international collaboration and local empowerment.

    The French multinational, with over 360 years of global manufacturing and innovation expertise and more than 90 years’ presence in South Africa, confirmed that the new plant will produce fibre cement, a durable composite building material valued for its strength and fire and moisture resistance.

    The investment is expected to create numerous direct and indirect job opportunities while strengthening local supplier development and skills transfer.

    The investment forms part of Saint-Gobain’s long-term commitment to Africa and aligns with the company’s global purpose, Making the World a Better Home, which extends beyond products to supporting sustainable growth, industrial development and social progress.

    “This investment of more than R500 million is not simply about expanding capacity; it is a clear demonstration of our long-term belief in South Africa as a key industrial hub for the continent,” said Aymeric d’Ydewalle, CEO of Saint-Gobain Africa.

    “We continue to invest because we believe deeply in South Africa’s talent, its manufacturing capability, and the importance of strong partnerships between the public and private sectors in driving sustainable growth.”

    The Ekurhuleni plant brings Saint-Gobain Africa’s Make it in Africa to Build Africa (MABA) commitment to life, demonstrating its focus on local production alongside skills development, community empowerment and the strengthening of regional value chains.

    “Through our MABA commitment, we are focused on producing locally, developing people and contributing meaningfully to the communities in which we operate,” d’Ydewalle added. “This new plant is designed to support job creation, supplier development and skills transfer, while contributing to the revitalisation of South Africa’s manufacturing sector.”

    The opening of the Ekurhuleni plant marks a significant milestone in Saint-Gobain Africa’s long-term presence in South Africa. As the company continues to invest in local manufacturing, innovation and skills development, it remains focused on building resilient industries, supporting economic growth and contributing meaningfully to the country’s industrial future.

    Read more: Saint-Gobain, local manufacturing, Saint-Gobain Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz