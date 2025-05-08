Inspired Education's Nsouli Scholars Programme honours two SA students

Inspired Education Group has named Zuri Conroy and Mackensie McKay as South Africa’s latest recipients of the prestigious Nsouli Scholars Programme.

Both girls commenced their high school journey at Inspired’s Reddam House schools in January and have recently completed their first term, excelling both academically and personally as they settle into their new environments.

As Inspired’s flagship scholarship programme, the Nsouli Scholars was established in honour of Nadim Nsouli, founder of the leading global group of premium schools.

Designed to offer life-changing opportunities to exceptional students across the globe who would not otherwise have access to Inspired’s education, the scholarship fully funds tuition and boarding where applicable, for the duration of a student’s senior school years.

Approximately 16 new scholarships are awarded at Inspired schools around the world each year, making the Nsouli Scholars Programme one of the most impactful and prestigious scholarship initiatives of its kind globally.

Conroy and McKay embody the core pillars of an Inspired education—academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to co-curricular achievement in sport or the performing arts. Both girls stood out for their resilience, drive, and capacity to inspire others.

“At Inspired, we believe that talent should never be limited by circumstance,” says Nadim Nsouli, founder, chairman and CEO of Inspired.

“Zuri and Mackensie represent the future – determined, compassionate, and courageous young women who are already making an impact. We’re proud to support their journeys and welcome them into our global group of schools.”

The Nsouli Scholars Programme will support up to 50 students at any one time across Inspired’s global group of schools. Both girls were selected through a rigorous application process involving academic assessments, interviews, and external endorsements.