    Inside Ubuyu Lodge: How Tanzania is redefining sustainable luxury safaris

    “Can high-end travel exist without taking more than it gives back?” That’s the question driving Ubuyu, a new safari lodge set to open in 2026 in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park. Combining luxury with sustainability, the lodge offers solar-powered villas, zero-waste dining, and conservation-focused experiences that let guests immerse themselves in the wild while supporting the park and local communities.
    22 Jan 2026
    22 Jan 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Tourism in Africa generates over $170bn annually. It supports 24 million jobs, but growth comes with risks: wildlife habitats are fragile, and protected areas face funding gaps of up to $440bn a year. Safaris are one of the few industries that can support conservation directly—through park fees, operating permits, and eco-focused accommodation.

    How Ubuyu does it differently

    Ubuyu’s design integrates seamlessly with the landscape. Villas are positioned for privacy while preserving mature trees, and construction drew on local tradespeople, with most staff recruited from neighbouring communities. Through Banyan Tree’s Gallery initiative, artisans sell their work on-site, creating cultural and economic value for the region.

    The lodge runs entirely on solar energy, with battery storage, and draws water from a private well, filtered on-site. Air-conditioning is deliberately absent; villas rely on passive cooling and natural ventilation, maintaining comfort while keeping guests connected to the sounds of Ruaha’s wildlife.

    The kitchen operates on zero-waste principles, using hyper-local, seasonal ingredients, while wellness treatments employ indigenous botanicals. Guests can enjoy solar-powered bush dinners under the stars or sleep in an elevated treehouse, experiencing the park’s rhythms firsthand.

    Immersive conservation experiences

    Visitors can participate in guided walks with park authorities, photographic safaris, and hot-air balloon tours—all designed to educate visitors about Ruaha’s biodiversity while minimising human impact. Endangered African wild dogs, lions, and elephants roam nearby, offering encounters that feel earned, not staged.

    Redefining luxury in Africa

    Luxury at Ubuyu isn’t measured in amenities—it’s measured in quiet, wildlife encounters, and knowing your stay supports the environment.

    With safari tourism valued at $32.1bn in 2023 and growing, properties like Ubuyu show that travellers increasingly want experiences that are sustainable, immersive, and unforgettable.

