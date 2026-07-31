Infrastructure boost: Nelson Mandela Bay invests R60m in power reliability

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has allocated R60m towards strategic electricity infrastructure upgrades as part of its ongoing infrastructure renewal programme.

Source: Pexels.

The investment is aimed at improving power supply reliability, supporting economic growth and attracting new investment to the metro.

The funding includes R35m to replace the ageing Chelsea–Summerstrand 132kV powerline and R25m to strengthen the electricity network within the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ), enhancing capacity to support existing demand while enabling future industrial expansion.

The projects form part of the municipality’s broader electricity infrastructure modernisation programme focused on replacing ageing strategic assets, strengthening critical supply corridors, and ensuring the city’s electricity network can meet growing residential, commercial and industrial demand. They complement ongoing maintenance programmes, substation refurbishments and planned network upgrades being implemented across the metro.

“The Coega SEZ project will strengthen the electricity network to meet current demand while creating capacity for future industrial expansion within one of South Africa’s most important investment destinations.

“The replacement of the Chelsea–Summerstrand 132kV power line will improve electricity-supply stability to an area that plays a significant role in Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism and hospitality economy, helping to reduce network vulnerability and support uninterrupted economic activity,” the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality said the investments will also contribute to improving the overall stability of the municipal electricity network by protecting critical supply infrastructure that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said reliable infrastructure remains one of the municipality’s most important economic development priorities.

"A reliable electricity network is the foundation of a competitive and growing city. These investments are not only about constructing new infrastructure – they are about modernising our electricity network, maintaining critical assets and creating the conditions for investment, business expansion and sustainable economic growth.

"By strengthening strategic infrastructure today, we are improving service reliability for our residents while positioning Nelson Mandela Bay as a destination of choice for investment, industry and tourism," Lobishe said.

Strengthening grid resilience

R13m for uncategorised electrical infrastructure components: In addition to the R60m investment, the municipality has allocated R13m for uncategorised electrical infrastructure components and flexible capital budget items.

The funding will support minor grid extensions, unplanned electrical maintenance, and the replacement and upgrading of critical electrical equipment to further improve the reliability, resilience and overall performance of the city’s electricity network.

“These projects will be implemented through the municipality’s approved capital programme and monitored through established governance and project-management processes to ensure effective implementation, accountability and value for money.

“Together, these investments reinforce the municipality’s commitment to modernising and maintaining critical infrastructure while improving service reliability, strengthening investor confidence and creating an enabling environment for inclusive economic growth.”

The municipality said it continues to balance strategic capital investment with routine maintenance, planned refurbishment of substations, and the replacement of ageing infrastructure.

It said that corrective maintenance remains integral to the city’s asset-management strategy.

It also reiterated its commitment to protecting public infrastructure by strengthening security measures and working with law-enforcement agencies to combat vandalism, cable theft and damage to electricity infrastructure, which remain among the leading causes of avoidable electricity outages across the metro.

Residents, businesses and community organisations have been urged to report incidents of vandalism and infrastructure theft, with the municipality stressing that protecting public infrastructure is a shared responsibility that safeguards service delivery and public investment.