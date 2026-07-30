IZA Africa marks seven years of advancing zinc-use across Southern Africa

The International Zinc Association (IZA) Africa is celebrating seven years of propagating zinc-use across South Africa and the wider African market.

Source: Supplied.

Between 2019 and 2025, more than 408 839 metric tonnes of refined zinc, valued at approximately US$1.19bn (around R19.67bn), were consumed in South Africa alone.

The figures highlight zinc’s growing importance in corrosion protection, infrastructure durability, agriculture and industrial applications, reinforcing its role in supporting sustainable development and long-term resilience across the continent.

This milestone comes despite an exceptionally challenging operating environment that included the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply-chain disruptions and prolonged geopolitical uncertainty.

“We are proud of what has been achieved over the past seven years,” comments Simon Norton, director of IZA Africa. “Throughout this period our focus has remained consistent: ensuring engineers, specifiers, galvanisers and industry professionals understand the long-term value that zinc delivers through corrosion protection, infrastructure durability and sustainability,” says Norton.

IZA Africa 's role has also highlighted the key role zinc plays as a trace element in fertilizers and soil enrichment to promote exceptional crop growth in Southern Africa. Zinc, as a trace element is also critical for human health and immune system support and IZA Africa has brought this critical role of zinc in medicine into focus across Africa.

Building technical knowledge

Since 2019, IZA Africa has invested heavily in technical education across Southern Africa through engineering seminars, webinars, technical publications and industry presentations. The organisation has provided specialist training on hot dip galvanising, zinc-rich coatings, zinc-thermal spraying and the lifecycle benefits of corrosion protection.

It has also strengthened relationships with consulting engineers, contractors, universities and industry bodies to promote best practice in steel protection.

“Knowledge remains one of the most important investments we can make,” highlights Norton. “The longer infrastructure lasts, the greater the return on investment for governments, businesses and communities.”

Source: Supplied.

Zinc continues to underpin infrastructure

According to IZA Africa, South Africa remains by far the continent’s largest consumer of refined zinc, accounting for more than 408,000 metric tonnes between 2019 and 2025. Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia also represent important and growing markets for zinc consumption across Africa.

Much of this demand is driven by zinc’s use in hot dip galvanising, which significantly extends the service life of structural steel, transmission infrastructure, transport systems, mining facilities and public infrastructure while reducing long-term maintenance costs.

“As infrastructure ages and governments place greater emphasis on lifecycle costing and sustainability, corrosion protection becomes increasingly important,” says Norton. “Zinc provides a proven, economical solution that delivers benefits over decades.”

Looking ahead

Although construction markets have experienced significant volatility in recent years, IZA Africa believes long-term infrastructure investment across Africa will continue to drive demand for zinc-based corrosion protection systems. This will be particularly evident in power transmission and railway expansion projects, including major new rail links in Egypt and Kenya, as well as new South African freight infrastructure.

The association plans to expand its technical education initiatives across Africa, strengthen partnerships with the engineering profession and continue promoting zinc’s role in sustainable infrastructure development across the continent.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of the International Zinc Association, its international director for sales, marketing and research, Martin van Leeuwen, and our industry partners, including Ngage PR, whose sterling support helped put zinc in the media spotlight.”

"We also wish to thank the many engineers and professionals who continue to champion zinc best-practice using hot dip galvanising,” concludes Norton. “We look forward to building on this foundation as Africa invests in the next generation of infrastructure.”