From design to execution: Engineering a safer way to refurbish high-rise façades

Refurbishing a 160m high-rise building requires more than standard construction methods, particularly when replacing an entire glass façade.

Source: Supplied. Stephan Naude, operations director at SkyJacks.

Faced with significant access challenges, including height, restricted ground space, and a complex building design, SkyJacks developed a bespoke suspended access solution tailored to just such a project’s requirements.

The result was an engineered system that enabled safe and efficient façade replacement on the high-rise, located in Johannesburg, while minimising disruption to ongoing operations.

The initiative highlights the critical role of specialised access engineering in delivering complex high-rise refurbishment and maintenance solutions.

Designing a bespoke suspended access solution: According to Stephan Naude, operations director at SkyJacks, projects like this require much more than standard equipment. “Every building has its own engineering challenges. Success comes from understanding the structure, anticipating risks, and designing an access solution that is made for the project instead of trying to use a generic system.”

The scale of the refurbishment meant that traditional scaffolding was impractical. Limited space around the building, restricted access points, and the need to reduce disruption to occupants and nearby operations made ground-supported access both expensive and logistically challenging. Contractors also needed safe and reliable access to multiple parts of the façade throughout the refurbishment.

Custom-engineered cantilever platforms for complex façades: To tackle these issues, SkyJacks designed and installed 12 custom cantilever suspended platforms, with sizes ranging from 4m x0.5m, 7m x0.5m, 8mx0.5m platforms.

Specifically engineered for the building's unique façade design, the platforms included custom suspension arrangements, support structures, and certified anchorage systems that could safely manage loads while remaining stable across the entire height of the building.

Each platform was designed for a working load of 360kg and load-tested to 450kg. The systems used Alpha-800 hoists, 9mm wire ropes, and specially modified restraint brackets to ensure safe operation in challenging wind and load conditions.

Source: Supplied.

Engineering assurance and compliance-driven execution: However, creating the solution was just the start. Detailed structural assessments, engineering calculations, and load analyses were conducted to confirm every part of the suspended system, ensuring it met engineering standards, legal regulations, and safety requirements for working at heights.

Safety was a top priority throughout every stage of the project, from design and installation to daily site operations. Certified components, engineered anchorage systems, and strict testing procedures were combined with stringent on-site safety protocols and skilled personnel, resulting in an excellent safety record from beginning to end.

“As an industry, we should never view safety as merely a compliance task,” Naude says. “It needs to be part of the engineering process from the start. When a suspended access system is well-designed, thoroughly tested, and operated by capable teams, it promotes productivity rather than limiting it.”

Flexibility and adaptability on a live construction site: The flexibility of the engineered suspended system also proved important as the refurbishment progressed. When additional work arose, SkyJacks provided extra platforms, soft rollers, and equipment adjustments beyond the original project plan.

Instead of causing delays by dismantling and rebuilding traditional access structures, the suspended platforms could be quickly repositioned and reconfigured to address changing work areas, varying façade designs, and new access needs.

This adaptability helped reduce disruptions to both the project timeline and building operations while boosting productivity and resource use throughout the refurbishment.

Collaboration driving project success

The project was managed by a dedicated four-person specialist installation team working closely with the main contractor. Ongoing collaboration between engineers, project managers, and site teams ensured the access solution kept pace with the refurbishment, allowing potential challenges to be spotted and resolved early, preventing delays in construction. For Naude, the project illustrates a larger shift in how complex façade refurbishments should be handled.

“Access should never be an afterthought,” he explains. “Involving engineering specialists from the earliest planning stages allows projects to benefit from safer execution, improved co-ordination, and adaptable solutions as site conditions change. This collaborative approach is becoming more crucial as buildings grow taller and more complex.”

Source: Supplied.

The successful completion of the refurbishment further solidified SkyJacks’ reputation for providing engineered suspended access solutions that meet the technical, operational, and safety needs of modern infrastructure projects.

As cities continue to invest in upgrading and maintaining aging high-rise buildings, access systems will increasingly determine project success. For contractors, developers, and building owners, the takeaway is clear: when conventional methods fall short, innovative engineering can create safer, more efficient ways to work at height.