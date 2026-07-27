Aurex delivers major base oil tank upgrade at live Durban terminal

Aurex Constructors has completed the replacement of two carbon steel base oil storage tanks at a major Durban storage terminal, delivering the complex brownfield project without interrupting customer operations.

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The project involved the methodical demolition of two existing tanks and the construction of two new API 650-compliant base oil storage tanks, Tank 5 (2,331m³) and Tank 7 (1,479m³). It highlights the company's growing expertise in tankage and terminals, supported by advanced construction methodologies and a strong safety record.

“This was a flagship project for our Tankage and Terminals division,” says Renier Carstens, operations manager of tankage and terminals, Aurex Constructors. “The complexity lay in delivering new tanks safely while operating within an active storage terminal where operational requirements and emergency access routes had to remain functional at all times.”

Advanced construction methodologies drive efficiency: Aurex applied a hydraulic jacking system using a top-down construction philosophy, allowing welding to be performed in a stationary position, significantly improving efficiency, safety, and construction quality.

The jacking methodology also reduced the overall site footprint by minimising scaffolding, equipment, and labour-intensive activities. Automated welding technologies were also deployed as part of Aurex’s ongoing drive toward greater automation and improved delivery certainty.

“While we have constructed tanks using conventional methods before, this project demonstrated how targeted investment in advanced technologies, and specialised expertise can improve delivery efficiency and safety performance,” says Clive Garner, industrial project solutions director, Aurex

Constructors.

Overcoming challenging site conditions: The project team managed several execution challenges, including adverse weather conditions which required ongoing adjustments to construction sequencing and daily work planning. In addition, the existing civil tank bases required intervention and redesign during the project, introducing programme impacts that were managed through revised timelines.

“A robust working relationship with the customer supported effective decision-making throughout the project, enabling alignment on permits, access, and sequencing to minimise disruption and maintain progress,” says Carstens.

The demolition phase itself also required rapid adaptation. Initial demolition methodologies were revised on site, with teams using plasma cutting techniques to safely dismantle and remove tank sections manually within the constrained operating environment.

Safety performance integral

Safety was a defining feature of the project, with the team achieving 168,000 injury-free manhours. Successful pre-commissioning and handover supported smooth transition from construction into commissioning and operational product introduction.

“Delivering safely in highly regulated environments is non-negotiable,” highlights Carstens. “Our teams consistently met both operational and safety expectations.” Garner adds, “Safety performance is the result of culture, leadership, and discipline. Our teams continue to demonstrate professionalism in complex project environments.”

The project also delivered significant local economic impact, with 95% of the workforce sourced locally. Structured training, induction, and safety programmes supported skills development throughout the project lifecycle.

A trusted partner for end-to-end tank construction: “What differentiates our role is how we work with operating terminals,” says Garner. “We understand the interfaces, the constraints, and the importance of sequencing work correctly so our customers can continue operating safely while assets are constructed, upgraded or replaced.”

The Durban project demonstrates Aurex’s ability to deliver new tank construction and tank-replacement projects safely within live environments, supported by disciplined execution and strong customer relationships.