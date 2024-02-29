Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAmbani Reputation ManagementIrvine PartnersUnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

How long will the ANC continue fooling South Africans ?

How long will the ANC continue fooling South Africans ?

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Indonesia and SA eye coal exports to India amid geopolitical shifts

    By Brijesh Patel and Sethuraman N R
    29 Feb 2024
    29 Feb 2024
    Top coal exporters Indonesia and South Africa are aiming to ramp up supplies of thermal coal to key buyer India, company executives said, as they look to regain market share in the world's second largest import market for the fuel.
    A worker watches as a loader unloads coal at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Source: Reuters/Amit Dave
    A worker watches as a loader unloads coal at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Source: Reuters/Amit Dave

    Indonesia and South Africa are top suppliers of thermal coal to India but have lost market share in recent years to the United States, Russia and Australia due to major changes in trade routes over geopolitical concerns.

    With a decline in Europe's appetite for coal, miners in both countries are now vying for a greater share of the steady Indian coal imports market.

    "We see our low sulphur, high calorific value coal as a big advantage to supply to the Indian market. India's steel production expected to do well and it's good for South Africa," Kgabi Masia, chief coal operations officer at Exxaro Resources said at the Coaltrans India conference.

    Storm clouds circle the PGMs market. Source: DALL-E 3
    Anglo and Glencore caught in mining market headwinds

      23 Feb 2024

    South Africa boosted supplies of the power generation fuel to Europe at India's expense after Russia's war on Ukraine to take advantage of higher prices being offered, while Indonesia lost some share to Australia as it boosted supplies to China.

    "For the year ending March 2025, we will supply 60MT out of South Africa, which means we will be able to supply more to India," Masia said.

    Falling exports not just limited to Transnet crisis

    South Africa's share in Indian thermal coal imports fell to 16% in 2023 from an average of about 22% in the three years before the pandemic, while Indonesia's share fell to 58% in 2023 from 65% in 2022.

    Indonesia is expected to supply as much as 110MT to India in 2023, Ardian Rosadi Budiman, senior manager of international marketing at Adaro Energy said, nearly 7% higher than the 103MT it supplied in 2023.

    The world's largest exporter of the power generation fuel is targeting record output of 710MT this year.

    "Despite additional domestic demand, we still expect Indian demand for Indonesian coal to be strong," Budiman told the conference.

    Read more: coal export, Exxaro, Indonesia
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Mining Indaba comes to Cape Town with a focus on the just energy transition. Source: Microsoft Designer/Lindsey Schutters
    Mining Indaba sustainability series to discuss energy transition and justice
    31 Jan 2024
    Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, Exxaro CEO delivering the interim results in August 2023. Source: x.com
    Exxaro 2023 statement outlines more pain for coal market, selling ferroalloys unit
     29 Nov 2023
    Coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'
    Coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'
     19 Aug 2022
    Image source: Dmitriy Shironosov –
    Construction contracts: The trouble with interdicts
     20 Jun 2022
    Europe seeking a million tonnes of coal annually from Botswana, says President Masisi
    Europe seeking a million tonnes of coal annually from Botswana, says President Masisi
     11 May 2022
    Over 70% of Exxaro employees now vaccinated
    Over 70% of Exxaro employees now vaccinated
    21 Dec 2021
    SA banks say they can't cut off funding for coal just yet
    SA banks say they can't cut off funding for coal just yet
     15 Oct 2021
    Zimbabwe okays export of 200,000 tonnes of excess power coal
    Zimbabwe okays export of 200,000 tonnes of excess power coal
     5 Oct 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz