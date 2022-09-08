How to create impactful township marketing campaigns that deliver

Almost half of South Africa's urban population lives in townships, representing billions of rands in spending power. But marketers still find it challenging to truly understand and reach the township customer. Janine Rebelo, CEO of township-specialist digital media channel Think Digital, shares some insights into how to curate meaningful, cost-effective campaigns that genuinely engage this target audience.

Collaborate with marketing partners who are experienced operators in this market. Seasoned operators have a clear understanding of the drivers and behaviours of these shoppers and, by leveraging their experience and expertise, brands can gain important insights and apply them accordingly. For example, Think Digital was created out of Google Station in 2019 and has half a decade’s experience in – and intimate knowledge of – this market. This means that we’re able to offer guaranteed delivery to a hyper-granulated population of more than a million users per month. Think Digital’s free WiFi platform, ThinkZone’s unique signing-in process offers brands a unique, immersive marketing opportunity. Users aren’t required to sign in with phone numbers or email addresses: instead, they follow a journey where they engage with targeted advertising in exchange for free Wi-Fi and access to the internet. It’s a positive, engaging experience with a high propensity to generate action, clicks and sales.

Create campaigns that speak to the specific needs and concerns of the township consumer segment. Breaking through the mundane and giving township consumers an enjoyable, relevant experience builds excitement and interest in your brand. To illustrate how this looks, I’ll use the example of our collaboration with a leading broadcaster to promote a diverse range of television shows. With a focus on reaching and engaging with specific target audiences, we executed multiple distinct campaigns that featured short teasers of the television shows being promoted, each tailored to resonate with the broadcaster's demographic profile. Through strategic planning and execution, our partnership with the broadcasting client yielded remarkable results in terms of engagement, reach, and cost efficiency. By leveraging free Wi-Fi provision, targeted messaging and thrilling teaser clips, the brand successfully connected with the desired audience segments, driving interest and viewership of its television shows. Across all campaigns, there was a consistent pattern of high engagement rates, with click-through rates well above 50% (around thirty times the industry average of 1,9%), and there was a steady increase in unique users reached across the four campaigns, indicating a growing audience base and expanding reach over time.