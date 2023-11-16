Helping drive wellness initiatives

As part of an ongoing partnership between Gift of the Givers and Bonitas Medical Fund, the humanitarian organisation recently distributed 10,000 sanitisers to 10 schools, 16 clinics and 2 hospitals in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces.

"With clean, running water often in short supply, having access to sanitisers is critical," says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas. "The donation of these sanitisers is aimed at driving health and wellness initiatives throughout South Africa, as well as promoting good hygiene practices, to prevent the spread of diseases among students and staff."

The distribution of the sanitisers, an initiative by Bonitas and guided by Gift of the Givers, will go to those in need.

The partnership between Gift of the Givers and Bonitas began in 2018, the key objective: To provide relief to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities, specifically in the field of healthcare interventions.

Other projects have included:

Bursaries of final year medical students



Borehole and water interventions at hospitals, clinics and an orphanage in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KZN and the Free State



Honouring 470 nurses in KZN on International Nurse’s Day



Disaster relief after the KZN floods



An audiology programme, testing the hearing of around 16 000 learners in KZN



Sponsoring a disaster relief conference held in Cape Town

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says, ‘We are in the fortunate position of having the right relationships to execute the necessary healthcare interventions needed in our country and, through our collaboration with Bonitas, we have seen positive results. We look forward to our continued partnership, always with health and wellness being the priority.’

‘They say the best partnerships aren’t dependent on a mere common goal but on a shared path of equality, desire and no small amount of passion,’ says Callakoppen. ‘Both Gift of the Givers and Bonitas have the drive to help others. And, in terms of the Fund, it’s our way of moving a step closer to providing quality healthcare for all South Africans.’