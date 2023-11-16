Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CANSABullion PR & CommunicationNorth-West University (NWU)StoneBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

CSI Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Helping drive wellness initiatives

    Issued by Bonitas
    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    As part of an ongoing partnership between Gift of the Givers and Bonitas Medical Fund, the humanitarian organisation recently distributed 10,000 sanitisers to 10 schools, 16 clinics and 2 hospitals in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces.
    Helping drive wellness initiatives

    "With clean, running water often in short supply, having access to sanitisers is critical," says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas. "The donation of these sanitisers is aimed at driving health and wellness initiatives throughout South Africa, as well as promoting good hygiene practices, to prevent the spread of diseases among students and staff."

    The distribution of the sanitisers, an initiative by Bonitas and guided by Gift of the Givers, will go to those in need.

    The partnership between Gift of the Givers and Bonitas began in 2018, the key objective: To provide relief to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities, specifically in the field of healthcare interventions.

    Other projects have included:

    • Bursaries of final year medical students
    • Borehole and water interventions at hospitals, clinics and an orphanage in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KZN and the Free State
    • Honouring 470 nurses in KZN on International Nurse’s Day
    • Disaster relief after the KZN floods
    • An audiology programme, testing the hearing of around 16 000 learners in KZN
    • Sponsoring a disaster relief conference held in Cape Town

    Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says, ‘We are in the fortunate position of having the right relationships to execute the necessary healthcare interventions needed in our country and, through our collaboration with Bonitas, we have seen positive results. We look forward to our continued partnership, always with health and wellness being the priority.’

    ‘They say the best partnerships aren’t dependent on a mere common goal but on a shared path of equality, desire and no small amount of passion,’ says Callakoppen. ‘Both Gift of the Givers and Bonitas have the drive to help others. And, in terms of the Fund, it’s our way of moving a step closer to providing quality healthcare for all South Africans.’

    Read more: Bonitas Medical Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, Lee Callakoppen
    NextOptions
    Bonitas
    Bonitas aims to make quality healthcare accessible to South Africans. We offer a wide range of products that are simple to understand, easy to use and give our members more value for money.

    Related

    Key facts about cholera
    BonitasKey facts about cholera
    10 ways to manage your medical expenses
    Bonitas10 ways to manage your medical expenses
    Bursaries and boreholes &#x2013; helping in the healthcare space
    BonitasBursaries and boreholes – helping in the healthcare space
    Source: Gift of the Givers.
    Gift of the Givers leader killed in Gaza
    16 Nov 2023
    Movember - it's not just about prostate health
    BonitasMovember - it's not just about prostate health
    Bonitas balancing increases with value and sustainability
    BonitasBonitas balancing increases with value and sustainability
    Kia South Africa launches 'Test Drive for Good' campaign over Heritage Day weekend in KwaZulu-Natal
    Kia South AfricaKia South Africa launches 'Test Drive for Good' campaign over Heritage Day weekend in KwaZulu-Natal
    Dealing with diabetes
    BonitasDealing with diabetes
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz