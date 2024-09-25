Heineken Beverages is sowing seeds of inclusivity through global worlds together social impact campaign

Heineken Beverages promoted diversity and inclusivity by gathering a range of stakeholders over a meal, a drink and authentic conversation as part of global social impact initiative called Worlds Together.

“We invited South African Special Olympics and Sanase (South African National Association for Special Education), bringing them together to help bridge the gap between organisations who operate in the same space but typically have little direct interaction with each other,” says Heineken Beverages corporate affairs director, Millicent Maroga.

Worlds Together is a Heineken global social impact campaign focused on bringing people and communities together through conversation and a social gastronomy experience. Through the power of physical human connection and conversation, it aims to show that there is more that unites us than divides us. With that barriers born from stereotypes, misinformation, ignorance and mistrust can be broken down.

Among the guests was recently crowned Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux. Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at an early age and is the pageant’s first differently-abled contestant. Along with snippets of her own lived experience, she also shared insights on the challenges faced by people with special needs and how to advocate for inclusivity in the workplace and society in general.

Sanase chairperson, Phelisa Sibongile Buchena, expanded on strengthening advocacy for inclusive education by highlighting the need for understanding through awareness and education amongst the general public.

“The next generation of leaders need to be developed with inclusivity in mind,” added South African Special Olympics CEO, Ancilla Smith. “In formulating a future-focused approach, it is imperative that we implement innovative programmes, establish strategic partnerships, and create a supportive environment for people with intellectual disabilities to thrive.”

Through Worlds Together, Heineken Beverages aims to showcase its purpose of crafting the joy of true togetherness by cultivating authentic connections, enabling mindful shifts and fostering ripples of change. Through such experiences, the intention is to spread the sentiment across communities and in homes in order to create a more empathetic society that cares for and accommodates the needs of everyone. The desired impact is to plant seeds for lasting transformation, fostering an ongoing willingness to engage with and advocate for individuals from diverse backgrounds.



