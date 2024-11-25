Harassment of Cape fur seals a criminal offence

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has expressed concern about increasing incidents of harassment by the public of Cape fur seals along the coast.

Image source: Hensley Carrasco from Pexels

According to the department, incidents of brutality toward seals appear to be on the rise since the rabies virus was detected in the Cape fur seal population.

These incidents include allowing dogs to approach and/or attack resting seals; throwing stones at seals; enticing seals to chase people for social media footage, teasing seals for photo opportunities; hitting seals; feeding seals for financial gain to allow for photo opportunities with seals.

Cape fur seals are abundant and play a fundamental role in the marine system.

“The vast majority are living healthy lives. If a seal is ashore in a public place, away from the colony or other seals and appears in any way weak, unwell or aggressive, and does not show the species appropriate flee response on approach, it should be treated with caution, as there is a small but significant chance that the seal could be infected with the rabies virus.

“If this is the case, the seal may act unpredictably towards members of the public and/or their dogs. In these cases, the authorities should be informed immediately, and the public should keep a distance of at least 15m.

“It is requested that when the public walk their dogs on the beach, they keep their dogs on a lead at all times to avoid the dog approaching and/or attacking the seal, which again is criminal conduct but may also enable the spread of the rabies virus if the dog is bitten,” the department said on Sunday.

Marine animal protection laws

The department has reminded the public that the Threatened or Protected Marine Species Regulations, 2017, lists seals as a protected species.

Therefore, the types of physical interaction with and feeding of seals described above, are not only dangerous for the humans and seals involved but prohibited and therefore a criminal offence.

The department has emphasised that the activities currently taking place at Hout Bay harbour constitute harassment and illegal feeding, which are criminal offences.

“To avoid prosecution and to ensure public safety, members of the public are asked not to participate in these illegal activities.

“There are measures in place to rehabilitate or provide medical care to any seal should the need arise, as well as to handle suspected rabies cases,” the department said.

The public should therefore report any concerns they have to the department on 0800 205 005, the SPCA +27 (0)21 700 4158/9 or the City of Cape Town on +27 (0)21 480 7700.