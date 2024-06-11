Global air cargo demand surges 11.1% in April 2024, IATA reports

"Air cargo demand started Q2 with a solid 11.1% increase. While many economic uncertainties remain, it appears that the roots of air cargo’s strong performance are deepening.
“In recent months, air cargo demand grew even when the purchasing managers index (PMI) was indicating the potential for contraction. With the PMI now indicating growth, the prospects for continued strong demand are even more robust,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.
Several factors in the operating environment should be noted: