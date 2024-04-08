Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motsepe AdvertisingKAP LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Cargo & Storage News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Global air cargo capacity, demand continue to grow, says Iata

    3 May 2024
    3 May 2024
    The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has released March 2024 data, indicating significant yearly increases in global air cargo demand.
    Source: PublicDomainPictures via
    Source: PublicDomainPictures via pixabay.com

    The overall demand, tracked using cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), climbed by 10.3% over March 2023 (11.4% for international operations), marking the fourth consecutive month of double-digit growth from the previous year. Meanwhile, capacity, recorded in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), grew by 7.3% compared to March 2023, with a 10.5% rise in international operations.

    "Air cargo demand grew by 10.3% over the previous March. This contributed to a strong first quarter performance which slightly exceeded even the exceptionally strong 2021 first quarter performance during the Covid crisis. With global cross-border trade and industrial production continuing to show a moderate upward trend, 2024 is shaping up to be a solid year for air cargo," says Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general.

    Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:

    • Global cross-border trade and industrial production increased by 1.2% and 1.6% respectively in February.

    • In March, the manufacturing output Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 51.9, indicating expansion. The new export orders PMI also rose to 49.5, remaining slightly below the 50 threshold that would indicate growth expectations.

    • Inflation saw a mixed picture in March. In the EU and Japan, inflation rates fell to 2.6% and 2.7% respectively, while rising in the US to 3.5%. In contrast, China experienced a slight deflation of -0.01%. This latest figure marks a return to deflation after February's brief period of inflation.

    March regional performance

    Asia-Pacific airlines saw 14.3% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in March. Demand for the Asia-Europe route grew by 2.7 ppt to 17.0% and the Asia market grew by 6.7 ppt to 11.8%. Capacity increased by 14.3% year-on-year.

    North American carriers saw 0.9% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in March —the weakest among all regions. Demand on the North America–Europe trade lane grew by 2.9% year-on-year while Asia–North America grew by 4.7% year-on-year. March capacity decreased by -1.9% year-on-year.

    European carriers saw 10.0% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in March. Intra-European air cargo rose by 24.7% year-on-year. Europe–Middle East routes saw demand grow by 38.3% year-on-year, while Europe–North America expanded by 2.9% year-on-year. March capacity increased 8.0% year-on-year.

    Middle Eastern carriers saw 19.9% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in March – the strongest of all regions. The Middle East–Europe market was the strongest performing with 38.3% growth, ahead of Middle East-Asia which grew by 19.6% year-on-year. March capacity increased 10.6% year-on-year.

    Latin American carriers saw 9.2% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in March. Capacity increased 7.0% year-on-year.

    African airlines saw 14.2% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in March. Demand in the Africa–Asia market increased to 22.9%, however, this was a 19.8 ppt decrease compared to February’s performance and the largest contraction across the major route areas. March capacity increased by 17.3% year-on-year.

    Read more: International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, air cargo, transport industry, air transport, cargo and storage, logistics and transport
    NextOptions

    Related

    Maritime transport: a significant economic driver in global trade
    Maritime transport: a significant economic driver in global trade
     21 hours
    Ampersand's e-mobility powers up conservation efforts in Akagera National Park
    Ampersand's e-mobility powers up conservation efforts in Akagera National Park
    29 Apr 2024
    Image source:
    CILTSA seminar to address key security issues in transport
    25 Apr 2024
    Source: chandlervid85 via
    Driving forward - innovations transforming the future of transportation
     22 Apr 2024
    Image source:
    Iata collaborates on aviation, unveils net-zero CO2 roadmaps report
    17 Apr 2024
    E-commerce surge spells opportunity for SA's SME transporters
    E-commerce surge spells opportunity for SA's SME transporters
     11 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied
    Zero Carbon Charge to establish off-grid electric truck charging network in SA
    10 Apr 2024
    African airlines see 22% air cargo demand growth in 3rd month of global rise
    African airlines see 22% air cargo demand growth in 3rd month of global rise
    8 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz