Gautrain expansion: paving the way for South Africa's future economic growth

Critics of the R120bn Gautrain expansion project often point to its cost, especially with so many demands on provincial budgets.

Source: Supplied. Olebogeng Manhe, chairman of the Gap Infrastructure Corporation (GIC).

But this overlooks the bigger picture – that long-term infrastructure investments like this are essential to breaking a cycle of short-term fixes, laying the groundwork for the kind of economy we want the next generation to inherit.

Despite being the smallest province, Gauteng remains the country’s economic engine. Home to one in every four South Africans, it is also the most populous province, and, with accelerating migration and urbanisation rates, one of the most congested.

Consequently, traffic is an issue of growing concern. A draft report by the Gauteng Management Agency indicates that based upon current trajectories, average road speeds could slow to 10km/h by 2037. Furthermore, official planning documents indicate that even with all planned road-infrastructure improvements, commuters could still face a 122% increase in travel time by 2050 if we continue to primarily rely on road-based solutions.

Roads versus rail

Widening highways and adding more lanes may provide temporary relief, but will not solve the problem. The Gautrain’s planned expansion is a crucial step in the right direction – one that looks 20 years ahead, shifts people from road to rail, and helps Gauteng avoid a transport crisis long before it hits.

There’s also some debate around whether trams might offer a better or less-expensive alternative. However, while tram systems can work well in compact urban areas with shorter distances and lighter passenger demand, Gauteng is faced with large, sprawling cities and towns where many residents travel significant distances daily. A tram simply doesn’t offer the speed or capacity needed to serve these corridors effectively.

What Gauteng requires is a rapid rail solution that can move large numbers of people quickly, reliably, and over long distances – exactly what the Gautrain is designed to do.

Inclusive transport for an inclusive economy

The expansion project is therefore not a cost but an investment in the economy. Too often, large-scale infrastructure and mega projects are viewed only through the lens of direct cost and usage. But that misses the broader value.

It will add another 150km of new lines to the Gautrain’s current 80km of rails, nearly tripling its current reach and impact. It will connect communities in areas like Soweto, Cosmo City, Olievenhoutbosch, and Mamelodi to the province’s main economic and cultural centres, creating access to economic opportunities and promoting social inclusion.

It will give the province the high-quality infrastructure and transportation backbone it needs to reach its potential and thrive.

While some concerns about affordability remain, the recent introduction of the KlevaMova fare option that gives qualifying low-income passengers a 50% discount proves that inclusivity and access remain key to the Gautrain’s long-term vision.

Through this type of innovation, and the economies of scale that will be made possible through the infrastructure’s expansion, the platform will become even more equitable and more effective.

Multiplier effects on jobs and businesses

In addition to these benefits, the provincial government projects that the expansion will create over 125,000 job opportunities during its construction phase, while adding vital stimulus to steel, manufacturing, support services, and other downstream industries.

In our work at Gap Infrastructure Corporation (GIC), we’ve seen firsthand how this type of infrastructure spending multiplies across the economy, creating jobs, building skills, growing small businesses, and unlocking new commercial activity in a range of sectors.

For example, one of the most overlooked aspects of the expansion is what it will mean for tourism. As a cultural icon with significant appeal and potential, connecting Soweto directly into the Gautrain network will support exponential growth within the local tourism sector.

Similarly, the Gautrain can play a major role in supporting festivals, concerts, and conferences, offering a safe and reliable way for people to access our cities’ world-class venues.

Looking ahead, the potential link between Gauteng and Limpopo means even more possibilities. A faster, more direct route between the two provinces could make it far easier for people to travel, attracting many more visitors to both regions.

Just imagine the convenience of landing in Johannesburg, stepping onto a high-speed train, and within hours exploring the Cradle of Humankind, or heading further north for a safari in Kruger or to experience the ancient kingdom of Mapungubwe.

Building for tomorrow

Ultimately, every successful city in the world is built on a strong public transport system. So, where some have questioned whether we can afford to invest in this type of infrastructure, the better question is: can we afford not to?

Remember that the Gautrain has already delivered over 200 million passenger trips since its launch, generated an estimated R46bn in economic value, and supported tens of thousands of jobs. Properties near stations have seen faster value growth, and businesses have followed the rail line.

Its expansion is the next logical step in a proven model, which is why, as both builders and citizens of the province, we support it wholeheartedly. It will open the door to jobs and business opportunities, a stronger, more transformed economy, and cement Gauteng’s future as an economic leader on the African continent.