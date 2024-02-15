Fundi Foundation launches school uniform lay-bye initiative

Fundi Foundation has launched a lay-bye initiative to ease the stress on parents who haven’t yet managed to pay off the school uniforms or stationery by setting aside funds at Jet, Pep and Ackermans stores across the country to cover these costs. Companies and private individuals have been invited to follow the Foundation's lead and amplify the initiative.

Angeline Mbokazi from Fundi at one of the Pep stores in Gauteng

“We understand the challenges faced by parents in our communities,” says Mala Suriah, the CEO of Fundi. “We want to offer families some extra assistance, especially at this time of the year when households experience real strain.”

Parents at targeted stores in Cape Town and Gqeberha/PE have already been wonderfully surprised – discovering that their lay-byes had been paid off.

This week, interventions will begin in Gauteng, KZN, and the Free State, focusing on stores close to Fundi’s operating offices.

Sikhumbuzo Mayaba from Fundi at Pep Mmabatho

“Many parents face an ongoing struggle between meeting basic needs and making sure their children are ready for school,” says Suriah. “By helping to pay off these lay-byes, parents will have that little bit extra for food, transport or electricity. It all adds up.”

School uniforms and stationery bought on lay-bye at least 10 days before the campaign launch and that still haven’t been paid off due to financial constraints, are eligible for funding through the initiative at any Jet, Pep or Ackermans, in any province of the country.

The Fundi Foundation is inviting companies and the public to join in – by identifying a store and contributing to pay off a lay-bye that meets these same criteria. More details about how to get involved can be found in the below tweet:

��Not everyone is feeling the excitement of the new school year. Some kids lack uniforms due to unsettled lay-byes.

Let's change that �� Fundi pledges R15,000 to clear lay-byes & invites you to join. All you have to do? �� Visit Pep, Jet, or Ackermans, ask for lay-byes over 30… pic.twitter.com/VR1mTnfXjw — Official_FUNDI (@Official_FUNDI) January 30, 2024

“Don’t underestimate the power of kindness,” says Suriah. “By giving just a little, you’ll help more than you know.”