Functional teas boost the health of South Africa’s tea market

Globally, tea consumers are expecting more from their favourite hot drink than simple flavour and enjoyment, with increased demand for tea that also provides a freshly brewed cup of functional health benefits. This is in line with a shift towards healthier consumption trends, resulting in the release of new and innovative functional tea products. On top of leveraging the natural health benefits offered by tea itself, these products typically include a variety of scientifically-backed ingredients, designed to support different areas of health and wellness.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Tea Industry Landscape Report 2024 , carefully uncovers the global and local tea market , based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African tea market environment and its future.

Globally, the tea market was estimated to be worth approximately US$264.1bn in 2024. Furthermore, as per the graph below, the market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, to reach a value of approximately US$335.3bn by 2028.

Source: Statista Graphics by Insight Survey

While tea is already perceived as a healthy beverage, due to its naturally occurring health properties, many players are now also positioning their tea products as having added health benefits. As an example, Organic India USA recently announced the launch of its Tulsi Sweet Rose Assam Black Tea product which provides cognitive clarity, supports heart and mind health, and delivers an energising boost.

Players are also adding functional ingredients to products, such as Bigelow Teas, which launched its Bigelow Ginger Honey Herbal Tea plus Zinc. This product includes ginger, a versatile aromatic spice that supports a healthy digestive system, as well as zinc, to support healing and health. Additionally, Tetley Tea announced two new additions to its ‘Live’ tea range in Canada, including the Tetley Live Happy and Tetley Live Balanced products, both of which are positioned to provide functional benefits in terms of helping with mental health.

Interestingly, this health and functional positioning goes beyond the teas themselves, with supporting marketing and communications campaigns reinforcing their wellness-oriented nature. As an illustration, the ‘Redefining Resolutions’ campaign accompanied the launch of Tetley Tea’s ‘Live’ range in Canada, which encouraged consumers to redefine their approach to restrictive New Year’s resolutions, urging them to instead ‘Take Life One Sip at a Time’ to nourish their wellbeing.

Locally, the functional tea trend is also brewing, as Carmién Tea recently expanded its Wellness Range with two new functional tea products. This included Rooibos Tea Gut with added probiotics, which combines super-ingredients and probiotics for the support of indigestion and chronic bowel-related complications, as well as including chicory root fibres, fennel, and spearmint to aid in kick starting gut health reconstruction. Carmién Tea’s second addition to the Wellness Range included its Rooibos Tea Brain product, which contains ginkgo biloba, gotu kola, and ginseng, to support various areas of health, such as brain health, mood, focus, and memory.

Additionally, Laager, a Joekels tea brand, announced the launch of the new Laager Plus CBD-infused Rooibos range, which incorporates a blend of rooibos and CBD, and aims to provide the caffeine-free, antioxidant-boosting benefits of rooibos, with the relaxing, calming, and sleep-enhancing benefits of CBD. The new range is available in two variants, namely Laager Plus CBD Relax, for consumers feeling overwhelmed by the demands of daily life, as well as Laager Plus CBD SLEEP, which caters to consumers looking to enhance their sleep.

Furthermore, local leading retailer, Pick n Pay, recently launched its new Pick n Pay Specialty Tea Range, which includes a wide variety of tea products, from vanilla chai to ginseng and senna-infused green tea. The addition of ingredients such as ginseng and chai provide several functional benefits, such as aiding in building immunity, regulating blood sugar, improving blood pressure, and improving brain function, amongst others.

The South African Tea Industry Landscape Report 2024 (137 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global tea industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, as well as manufacturer, distributor, retailer, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the current market dynamics (production, consumption, trade, pricing) of the global and South African tea industry?



What are the latest global and South African Tea industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What are the market value and volume trends in the South African tea industry (2018-2023) and forecasts (2024-2028), as well as channel distribution?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, and retail players in the SA tea industry?



What are the prices of popular tea brands and products (black tea, rooibos tea, green tea, fruit/herbal tea, tea capsules and pods) at SA tea outlets, tea shops, and supermarkets?

To view the brochure: South African Tea Industry Landscape Brochure 2024

