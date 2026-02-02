South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupDomains.co.zaASUSBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Frogfoot expands in KZN, acquires Mitsol fibre network

Frogfoot has expanded its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal through the acquisition of fibre infrastructure built and operated by Mitsol (Pty) Ltd, adding about 19,000 homes to its network in the province.
2 Feb 2026
2 Feb 2026
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The assets will be integrated into Frogfoot’s national fibre network, with customers in the affected areas moving onto Frogfoot’s pricing structures, support systems and open-access platform, which includes multiple internet service providers.

Richard Henn, head of mergers and acquisitions at Frogfoot, said the Mitsol network was a strategic fit, citing its build quality and geographic alignment with Frogfoot’s existing footprint in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in the greater Durban area.

Mitsol will continue operating as an internet service provider on the network under its Resinet brand.

The companies said they will work together to manage the transition and limit service disruption, with customers gaining access to Frogfoot’s national support centre and future network upgrades.

The deal forms part of Frogfoot’s broader regional expansion strategy, with KwaZulu-Natal identified as a key growth market for the fibre network operator.

Read more: fibre, Fibre infrastructure, Richard Henn, Frogfoot
Share this article
NextOptions
TopicsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz