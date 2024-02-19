Industries

    Forge Academy launches new 4IR AWS and community construction programmes

    19 Feb 2024
    Forge Academy & Labs has launched a new training centre and courses in partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater, a multinational mining and metals processing group.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The training centre is kicking off with two 12-month programmes offering certification courses in Amazon Web Services with business analysis, and community construction.

    The courses will be run from two fully fitted and air-conditioned modular training rooms installed on the grounds of Sibanye-Stillwater’s Precious Metal Refinery (PMR) in Brakpan.

    The initiative forms part of the PMR’s community youth development and empowerment programme, and the cohort of 10 students for each course has been drawn from the local communities of Mzumbe/Reedville, Wright Park and Kwa Mkhancwa.

    Forge Academy’s training approach aims to equip young people to participate and perform actively in economies built on the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Through scenario-based learning, hands-on labs and coursework, students gain the skills they need to start their careers.

    The training also focuses on professional skills such as adaptive communication, time management, resume building, and interviewing to prepare for employer meetings and interviews.

    Amazon Web Services with business analysis

    In this course, students will earn international and local certifications.

    The business analysis component is rated at an NQF Level 5 and is accredited through the MICT SETA.

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) is an international cloud practitioner certification.

    Forge Academy is possibly the first training organisation in South Africa to combine the AWS and business analysis certification in one course. This gives graduates the advantage of analysing data in the cloud and sharing relevant insights with their colleagues.

    Community construction

    This=programme will give participants hands-on experience across various disciplines, including bricklaying, plumbing and electrical wiring. Among the aims is to provide course participants with an integrated understanding of all aspects of construction.

    Course graduates will earn a full SETA-accredited qualification.

