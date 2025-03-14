Finance Markets & Investment
    Finance Markets & Investment

    EU pledges 4.7bn euros to South Africa

    14 Mar 2025
    European Union leaders announced a 4.7bn euro ($5.10bn) investment package during a visit to South Africa on Thursday, 13 March 2025 at a time when both are on worse terms with the United States than they have been for decades.
    The European leaders said the visit was an opportunity to strengthen close ties with Africa's most advanced economy, coinciding with the latter's presidency of the Group of 20 nations, which US officials have so far largely snubbed.

    US President Donald Trump has stunned European leaders with his pivot towards Russia in the Ukraine war, upending US policy since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022. His staunchly pro-Israel stance has brought him into conflict with South Africa over its genocide case against Israel at the World Court.

    The US administration has also interposed itself in Europe and South Africa's domestic politics, criticising Europe for attempting to isolate the far right and ignoring voters' concerns about immigrants, while cutting aid to South Africa over its efforts to address historic racial land injustice.

    The EU trip was an opportunity to ameliorate ties, which soured when South Africa refused to outright condemn Russia's Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said South Africa had a vital role on the world stage as a leading voice of the Global South.

    "In a moment of increased confrontation and competition, we must strengthen our partnership further," she said.

    She said at talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town that Europe wanted to help the South African economy grow.

    "Europe understands your potential," she said, sitting alongside European Council President Antonio Costa. She cited clean hydrogen, where South Africa could make use of abundant raw materials and vast renewable energy potential.

    Ramaphosa said South Africa wanted Europe's support to transition to a low carbon economy and grow industry, and that it valued European support for multilateralism at a time of rising nationalism.

    "African relations with the European Union should be built on a mutually beneficial partnership," he said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
