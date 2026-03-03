Elekta appoints Nexeva Healthcare Solutions as strategic partner in South Africa

Enhanced local service model to strengthen radiotherapy support, clinical capability and lifecycle management

The agreement between Elekta and Nexeva Healthcare Solutions was formalised during the World Health Expo held in Dubai in February 2026. Back row (left to right): Ozgur Temel, head of sub-Saharan Africa at Elekta; Laurent Leksell, chairman of the board, Elekta; Marga Claassen, medical physicist and regional sales manager at Nexeva; Tomas Eliasson, vice chair of the board; Anthony Pedersen, CEO, Icon Healthcare Holdings. Front (seated): Simon Meredith, managing director Nexeva Healthcare Solutions; Feras Al Hassan, VP service and sales operations, Elekta.

Elekta has appointed Nexeva Healthcare Solutions as its strategic partner in South Africa under a multi-year agreement.

The appointment introduces a strengthened local operating model designed to enhance technical support, clinical engagement and commercial responsiveness for radiotherapy centres across both the private and public healthcare sectors.

The agreement was formally signed during the World Health Expo in Dubai in February 2026, underscoring the strategic importance of the South African market within Elekta’s broader regional framework. The signing brought together senior leadership from both organisations, reinforcing the long-term nature of the collaboration and its focus on strengthening radiotherapy delivery capacity across South Africa.

Strengthening radiotherapy infrastructure

South Africa’s oncology sector continues to operate under significant capacity pressure, where uptime, service responsiveness and access to clinical training are critical. The Elekta - Nexeva collaboration combines Elekta’s global radiotherapy innovation and standards with Nexeva’s established local healthcare footprint and service capability .

Under the agreement, customers can expect:

Expanded field service engineering capacity in South Africa



Enhanced commercial and technical support



Closer clinical engagement, including applications and training support



Continued focus on installations, commissioning, upgrades and lifecycle management

The partnership is structured to improve response times, strengthen local accountability and support long-term sustainability of radiotherapy services in the region.

Elekta will maintain a lean, focused local team in South Africa, working in alignment with Nexeva to support customers and partners .

Continuity of standards and patient safety

Elekta confirmed that equipment standards, quality systems and patient safety commitments remain unchanged. Nexeva will operate in full alignment with Elekta’s global processes and performance standards, ensuring continuity across service, clinical support and commercial engagement.

Simon Meredith, managing director at Nexeva Healthcare Solutions, said the appointment reflects a strategic commitment to strengthening oncology infrastructure in South Africa.

“Radiotherapy centres operate in high-demand environments where reliability and rapid response are essential. This partnership enables us to combine Elekta’s globally recognised technology with an agile, locally embedded support model that is responsive to the realities of South African healthcare.”

“Our priority is to work closely with clinical and technical teams to minimise downtime, strengthen capability through training and applications support, and ensure long-term lifecycle optimisation of installed systems.”

Meredith added that the collaboration is designed to support both immediate operational needs and future market development aligned to South Africa’s radiotherapy priorities .

Transition and implementation

Elekta and Nexeva have already engaged with customers to confirm commercial and technical points of contact, service pathways, escalation processes and alignment on planned installations, upgrades and training schedules .

The multi-year agreement signals a long-term commitment to strengthening radiotherapy delivery capacity in South Africa, with a clear focus on service resilience, clinical partnership and sustainable growth.



