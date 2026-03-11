South Africa
    Vision RT appoints Nexeva Health Solutions to strengthen regional presence in South Africa

    Vision RT, a global leader in Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT), is pleased to announce the appointment of Nexeva Health Solutions as its authorised distributor in South Africa.
    Issued by Nexeva Health Solutions
    11 Mar 2026
    This strategic partnership reflects Vision RT’s commitment to expanding access to advanced healthcare technologies across Africa and supporting local clinical partners with high-quality solutions, expert support, and dedicated service.

    Nexeva Health Solutions brings strong local market expertise, an established network within the South African healthcare sector, and an experienced team with a proven track record in delivering and supporting innovative medical technologies. Through this collaboration, customers in South Africa will benefit from enhanced commercial and technical support, faster response times, and closer clinical engagement.

    “South Africa is a key market for us, and we are pleased to partner with Nexeva Health Solutions, whose values and market expertise align closely with ours,” said Adil Baig, vice president EMEIA and APAC, Vision RT. “This partnership will allow us to better support clinicians and healthcare providers while accelerating the adoption of SGRT in the region.”

    “Vision RT’s SGRT technology is recognised globally for improving precision and workflow efficiency in radiotherapy. As their distribution partner in South Africa, Nexeva’s focus is to ensure reliable access to solutions, backed by responsive local service and strong technical support. This partnership enables us to help treatment centres deliver consistently high‑quality, patient-centred care with greater confidence,” said Simon Meredith, medtech executive at Nexeva Health Solutions.

    The partnership will focus on market development, clinical education, installations, service support, long-term customer relationships, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term value for radiotherapy centres across South Africa.

    Nexeva Health Solutions
    Nexeva Health Solutions is a South African MedTech company committed to strengthening healthcare performance through high‑quality technologies, responsive service, and clinical support. We partner with leading global manufacturers to bring proven innovations into the local market, ensuring clinicians have access to reliable, cost‑effective solutions that enhance precision, efficiency, and continuity of care. Backed by Icon Healthcare’s two‑decade legacy in value‑based care, Nexeva combines deep local expertise with a strong understanding of clinical workflows. Our team supports healthcare providers with integration, training, and ongoing technical service, expanding access to technologies that improve outcomes and enable sustainable, patient‑centred healthcare across South Africa.
