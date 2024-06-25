Industries

    Elections 2024

    Duane Cable named CIO SA at Ninety One

    25 Jun 2024
    Ninety One has announced the appointment of Duane Cable as chief investment officer South Africa (CIO SA).
    Source: Supplied. Duane Cable new CIO SA at Ninety One.
    In this newly created role, Cable will play a pivotal role in driving investment excellence, talent and representing the investment teams both internally and externally.

    He is also a member of the South African management committee under the leadership of Thabo Khojane and will work closely with the global CIO office led by John McNab and Mimi Ferrini. In addition, Cable retains his position as portfolio manager and head of South Africa quality.

    Prior to joining Ninety One in 2018, Cable was head of SA equities at Coronation Fund Managers, where he spent 13 years.

    Cable is humbled and excited by the challenge of assuming the role of CIO SA.

    “As an investment-led business, we have built a successful platform of talented investment professionals who are focused on delivering successful outcomes for our clients.

    "Given the increasing competitive intensity in the local market it is important that we continue to establish Ninety One as the employer of choice among the most talented individuals in South Africa.”

