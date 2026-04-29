Dear KAP sani2c riders, partners, supporters and friends

On behalf of everyone at KAP, it is a great pleasure to welcome you to this year’s KAP sani2c. We are proud to be part of a race that has grown into far more than a sporting event - it is a celebration of perseverance, partnership, community, and the incredible power of people working together toward a shared goal.

At KAP, our purpose is rooted in being the change. We believe in inspiring people, enabling sustainable business, and creating long-term value for the industries and communities we serve. KAP sani2c brings this purpose to life in a truly meaningful way.

As riders journey through the beautiful landscapes of rural KwaZulu-Natal, they experience first-hand the strength of local collaboration that makes this race so special. From farmers and landowners who open their properties, to small businesses, schools, volunteers, and communities who welcome thousands of visitors each year - KAP sani2c is built on trust, cooperation, and shared commitment.

This strong local impact resonates deeply with us. Supporting local economies, creating opportunity, and contributing to thriving communities is central to who we are. KAP sani2c delivers real benefits through tourism, income generation, and development, leaving a positive legacy that extends well beyond race week.

The event also reflects values that guide our businesses every day - resilience, dedication, teamwork, and the belief that meaningful progress comes from action. What we often refer to as the “power of people” is evident throughout KAP sani2c’s journey. The race has grown year after year through hard work, vision, and an unwavering focus on excellence.

These same principles drive PG Bison, Sleep Group, Feltex, Safripol, Optix and Unitrans. Success is built through consistent effort, collaboration, knowledge, and a willingness to go the extra mile - much like every rider tackling the trails ahead.

KAP sani2c is also a powerful source of inspiration. For riders, it represents a personal challenge and a moment of achievement. For supporters and communities, it brings excitement and pride. For many of our own people, it creates connection, wellbeing, and a shared sense of purpose, internally and with clients.

We firmly believe that when people are inspired, they achieve more - not only in sport, but in business and in life.

One of the most remarkable aspects of KAP sani2c is its ability to unite so many stakeholders around a common vision. Communities, sponsors, government bodies, local enterprises, volunteers, and participants all play a role in making this event a success. This collaborative approach reflects how we strive to lead - by building partnerships that deliver shared value and sustainable growth. Congratulations to Glen, Mandy, and the entire Haw family, you have created an amazing legacy.

Above all, this sponsorship is about long-term impact. It is about investing in something that grows, builds relationships, and creates positive change year after year. It is about being part of a story that uplifts people, strengthens communities, and demonstrates the power of purpose in action.

To every rider, we wish you an unforgettable journey filled with challenge, achievement, and enjoyment. To every organiser, volunteer, partner, and community member - thank you for the dedication and passion that make this remarkable event possible.

We are honoured to be part of the KAP sani2c family and look forward to continuing this journey together.

Warm regards,

Frans Olivier

KAP CEO



