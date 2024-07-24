Property Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Property News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Capitalising on investment potential in Cape Town's Northern Suburbs

    By Denis Dunn
    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    The northern suburbs of Cape Town is currently experiencing an economic growth.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    With attractive residential areas, excellent infrastructure, and growing amenities, these suburbs are becoming prime locations for investment opportunities. Now is the perfect time to consider investing in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town because developers will soon start increasing the unit prices of new developments.

    The northern suburbs of Cape Town, including areas like Durbanville, Bellville, and Kraaifontein, are seeing rapid development and an increasing demand for property.

    These suburbs offer a combination of urban convenience and a stunning landscape, making them highly desirable for both families and young professionals. The rising interest from the public in these areas is driving the property value up, which creates a unique opportunity for investors.

    Why now is the perfect time to invest

    Here are some reasons of why now is the ideal time to invest:

  • Interest rates and financing: There is a strong indication that interest rates might decrease in the near future. As they are stable, investors are assured in acquiring a bond for property investments.

  • Developer activity: Developers are aware of the potential for profit in the northern suburbs. As the demand for property rises, developers will respond by increasing prices for units in new developments. Investing now in a new development such as Balata on Haasendal before this price increase occurs, can provide significant savings and higher returns on investment.

  • Economic growth and stability: The economy is showing strong signs of growth and stability. Key sectors such as technology, finance, and tourism are expanding. This growth is likely to continue, making investments in property more secure and potentially more profitable.

    • Areas to consider for investment

    Several areas in the Northern Suburbs are particularly promising for property investments. A new development, Balata on Haasendal is an exceptional investment opportunity because it meets all the criteria for investors. Occupancy and transfer will only commence in two years, ensuring guaranteed capital growth and rental increases. There is also a R100,000 discount on the launch day which is Thursday, 29 August 2024.

    The Northern Suburbs of Cape Town present a golden opportunity for investors looking to enter a thriving market. With interest rates still relatively low and developers to soon increase prices, now is the ideal time to invest.

    By securing property at Balata on Haasendal, investors can benefit from the area's economic growth and enjoy substantial returns in the future.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Denis Dunn

    Denis Dunn is the chief executive officer of Harcourts Dunn.



    Related

    Modern student apartment block Edge Stellenbosch planned for end 2022
    Modern student apartment block Edge Stellenbosch planned for end 2022
    4 Nov 2021
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz