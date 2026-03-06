South Africa
Property Affordable & Social Housing
    Can 2026 budget reforms finally solve South Africa’s affordable housing problem?

    The 2026 Budget Speech delivered encouraging news for South African consumers, offering potential relief for the long-struggling affordable housing sector.
    6 Mar 2026
    Source: Pexels.
    By withdrawing the initially proposed R21.3bn in tax increases, the government has eased pressure on taxpayers, while adjusting personal income tax brackets and rebates in line with inflation helps protect household disposable income from bracket creep.

    Experts like Hayley Ivins-Downes, Managing Executive: Real Estate at Lightstone, suggest these measures could stimulate demand for affordable housing, raising hopes that fiscal policy changes may finally create momentum in a market historically constrained by high costs and limited accessibility.

    “From a property market perspective, putting money back into the pockets of potential buyers was a vital demand-side stimulus. However, increased household affordability must be met with available housing stock. For the affordable housing sector, the structural supply deficit was a significant hurdle,” Ivins-Downes said.

    The scale of the supply deficit

    Lightstone data revealed the scale of the shortage at the lower end of the market, where the ratio of households-to-property was highest at 7.2 for properties valued at

    Properties within the R160,000–R330,000 band reflected a household-to-property ratio of 4.5. At higher price band properties, the ratios were lower. The ratio is close to 1 property for 1 qualifying household above R330,000 valued properties, other than for the above R2m properties where there are theoretically 1.85 households for every property.

    Ivins-Downs cautioned that there were complicating factors in making household-to-property stock assumptions, including:

    • Informal settlements, traditional housing, and homes on trust land that are not registered at the Deeds Office.
    • Single owners holding multiple properties.
    • Buyers purchasing lower-value properties they can afford.
    • Backlogs in the government’s registration of subsidised properties.

    Moving beyond the numbers

    Ivins-Downes said while fiscal relief was a positive step, it was only one half of the equation.

    "Our data confirms that even when affordability improves, the lack of formal stock priced under R500,000 acts as a hard barrier to entry. We are not just facing a credit challenge; we are facing a supply-side crisis,” Ivins-Downes said.

    The Minister reiterated government’s commitment to spatial and housing reforms to restructure cities to ensure people had access to affordable housing located close to centres of economic activity.

    Ivins-Downes said translating policy goals into development was critical. “Accelerating the release of publicly owned land and unblocking municipal infrastructure delays would be essential to matching renewed buyer demand with adequate supply,” she said.

    Unlocking generational wealth

    The 2026 fiscal framework provided a positive foundation for consumer confidence.

    "If the demand-side financial relief can be paired with the promised R1tn infrastructure investment, the property sector could unlock new avenues for wealth creation," said Ivins-Downes. "The desire for homeownership remained strong, and easing supply constraints would allow households to turn a monthly expense into a permanent asset."

