Since its start, WinterHope has gained more and more support from the public, schools, local faith groups, businesses, and the media, establishing itself as a national movement. The main goal remains to lend a hand to vulnerable community members responsibly, ensuring they have what they need to stay warm during winter. This includes clothes, food, blankets, and money.
Thanks to the combined efforts and generosity of individuals and organisations nationwide, WinterHope accomplished remarkable results. Here are the statistics from last year's campaign:
As WinterHope begins, we confront several pressing challenges. Amidst South Africa's upcoming election, organisations face uncertainty about the outcome and its potential impact. The current economic instability further compounds these concerns, with the unemployment rate steadily rising.
As of the latest available data, South Africa's unemployment rate stands at approximately 34.9%, reflecting the urgent need for intervention. This backdrop of political and economic uncertainty adds complexity to our efforts to address homelessness.
However, it also underscores the importance of collective action and community support. Despite these challenges, WinterHope remains steadfast in its commitment to providing warmth and assistance to those in need.
By rallying together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals and families across South Africa.
The collaboration of organisations, schools, churches, individuals, and the media has empowered WinterHope to create a network of 150 collection points. This ensures that donations are efficiently collected and distributed within the same local communities where they are most needed. The WinterHope partners distribute all the items collected to the communities in need living within the regions they serve.
For more information about the various drop-off points available throughout South Africa, please visit https://winterhoop.org/drop-off-points/
Your involvement can make a difference and bring hope and warmth to our communities in need this winter.
Winterhoop
Absa
Account number: 906 892 5251
Reference: Name, Surname and contact details
Anita Botha (Winter Hope Liaison Officer)
Email: az.gro.nep@poohretniw or az.gro.sem@poohretniw
Contact Number: +27 11 725 0001
Website link: https://winterhoop.org/