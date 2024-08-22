Education Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Oxford University PressAFDAEduvosJNPRMilpark EducationBizcommunity.comFalse Bay CollegeRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyNorth-West University (NWU)Northlink CollegeBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Education News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Beloved South African educator William Smith passes away

    22 Aug 2024
    22 Aug 2024
    Educator William Smith passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, 21 August, following a battle with cancer.
    Beloved South African educator William Smith passes away

    Smith was well-known for his maths and science education programme on SABC, which aired for years.

    The show, called The Learning Channel, aired in the 90s made him popular and a beloved figure in the local education sphere.

    His daughter put out a statement following his passing:

    “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William Smith who left us peacefully today at home in Perth, Australia, surrounded by family.”

    “He faced his final moments with grace, expressing contentment in his accomplishments and the impact he made in the fields of education and conservation.

    “His legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the difference he made. William will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him,” his family said.

    Smith, born in 1939, graduated with a master's degree from the University of Natal and showed interest in film and camerawork during his time as a student.

    In 1991 he won the Teacher of the Year award in South Africa and ran a multi-racial school in the 1970s during apartheid.

    Tributes from all over the country have poured in since his passing:

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz