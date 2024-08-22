Beloved South African educator William Smith passes away

Educator William Smith passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, 21 August, following a battle with cancer.

Smith was well-known for his maths and science education programme on SABC, which aired for years.

The show, called The Learning Channel, aired in the 90s made him popular and a beloved figure in the local education sphere.

His daughter put out a statement following his passing:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William Smith who left us peacefully today at home in Perth, Australia, surrounded by family.”

“He faced his final moments with grace, expressing contentment in his accomplishments and the impact he made in the fields of education and conservation.

“His legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the difference he made. William will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him,” his family said.

Smith, born in 1939, graduated with a master's degree from the University of Natal and showed interest in film and camerawork during his time as a student.

In 1991 he won the Teacher of the Year award in South Africa and ran a multi-racial school in the 1970s during apartheid.

Tributes from all over the country have poured in since his passing:

We extend our condolences to South Africa's favourite teacher, William Smith. He has died aged 85 after a short battle with cancer. #RIPWilliamSmith pic.twitter.com/lXmQ9wp97h — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 21, 2024

Beloved Mathematics Educator Sir William Smith Passes Away at 85 After Battling Cancer.



He guided countless of us through high school maths with his TV lessons, leaves behind a legacy cherished by many South Africans. May his soul rest in peace. ���� #RIPWilliamSmith pic.twitter.com/ITkkVqieUS — Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) August 21, 2024

My Grade 12 Mathematics came back back as 84%, those I studied with can attest to how many of his notes I had by my side. Anytime I struggled when I was home over the weekend, he was my reference. Go well Mr William Smith, Sir❤️#RIPWilliamSmith pic.twitter.com/MMYkoW96NT — Dr Sweet_T (@Tsietsi_Mohale) August 21, 2024