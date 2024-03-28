Be a responsible driver this long weekend

Dunlop, manufactured and distributed by Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA) - a member of the South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) and Road Safety Partnership South Africa - has committed to playing a role in raising awareness about road safety especially in peak holiday periods where traffic volumes spike.
SRSA CEO, Lubin Ozoux, said: “We understand that South Africans eagerly await the long weekends so that they can have a well-deserved break and spend time connecting with family and friends, but this generally results in higher traffic volumes on our roads in peak periods such as this weekend. We’d like all drivers, their passengers, and other road users, to get to their destination safely, by adhering to simple basic rules of the road.”
To help drivers stay safe on the road this long weekend, SRSA urges drivers to adhere to the rules of the road, including:
This long weekend, spend time ensuring you have the basics of tyre care covered, among other road safety rules, and play a role in keeping the roads safe for all users.