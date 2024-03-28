Be a responsible driver this long weekend

South Africans break for the long weekend this week, and popular regions such as Durban and Cape Town will see a peak in high traffic volumes. This long weekend, Dunlop Tyres SA urges drivers to be responsible on the road, with a few basic road safety practices.

Dunlop, manufactured and distributed by Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA) - a member of the South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) and Road Safety Partnership South Africa - has committed to playing a role in raising awareness about road safety especially in peak holiday periods where traffic volumes spike.

SRSA CEO, Lubin Ozoux, said: “We understand that South Africans eagerly await the long weekends so that they can have a well-deserved break and spend time connecting with family and friends, but this generally results in higher traffic volumes on our roads in peak periods such as this weekend. We’d like all drivers, their passengers, and other road users, to get to their destination safely, by adhering to simple basic rules of the road.”

To help drivers stay safe on the road this long weekend, SRSA urges drivers to adhere to the rules of the road, including:

Examine your tyres: all five tyres (that’s including your spare tyre) must not show any sign of ageing, damage, cuts, or bulges.

Check tread depth: It is recommended that drivers replace their tyres before the tread depth reaches 1.6mm as indicated by the tread wear indicator (TWI).



Inflation: Ensure your tyres are inflated to the recommended tyre pressure as indicated by the vehicle manufacturer. Alternatively, visit your local tyre dealership to conduct a check.

Tools check: Ensure that your tools including triangle, wheel spanner and vehicle jack are in good working condition and stored within easy reach in your vehicle.



Plan your route: Use GPS or printed maps to plan your journey, ensuring that you take breaks to avoid driver fatigue. Planning also ensures petrol/diesel stations are within reasonable distance for you to top up your tank, saves driving time, as well as efficient use of fuel.



Don't drink and drive: Basic rules are the most effective. Ensure you are sober if you are the designated driver.



Buckle up: Check that everyone in the vehicle has their seatbelt on.



Check that everyone in the vehicle has their seatbelt on. Protect yourself against tyre damage: Initiate tyre insurance such as Dunlop Sure as it can protect you against irreparable tyre damage from any road hazards such as potholes or poor road surface conditions.

This long weekend, spend time ensuring you have the basics of tyre care covered, among other road safety rules, and play a role in keeping the roads safe for all users.