Aware.org named a top 20 brand in Africa – A game-changer in purpose-driven impact

Some brands sell products. Others transform industries. And then there’s Aware.org - a life-changing brand that is reshaping the way Africa thinks about alcohol harm reduction, behaviour change, and purpose-driven impact.

Mokebe Thulo

In a defining moment, Aware.org has been named one of the top 20 brands in sub-Saharan Africa, a recognition that cements its place as a leader in social change. More than just an NGO, Aware.org is a movement - one that is championing responsible consumption, and influencing public behaviour at scale.

At the helm of this success is Mokebe Thulo, a visionary leader now recognised as one of Africa’s top brand managers. From pioneering game-changing campaigns like prenatal alcohol preventation ‘Reveal the Truth’ to launching innovative digital interventions that speak directly to Gen Z, her work is proving that social good and strategic branding are a powerful force for change.

This recognition is more than an accolade - it’s a call to action. We’d love to explore a media feature, interview, or thought leadership piece on how Aware.org is redefining impact branding in Africa and setting a new benchmark for purpose-led organisations.

Aware.org is ready to talk. Let’s shape this conversation together. We’d love to explore ways to engage your audience in a discussion that truly matters. Let me know the best time to connect.



