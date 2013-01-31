Marketing & Media ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ProvantageDarkMatterHappy FridayPrimedia BroadcastingPenquinNew MediaBizcommunity.comMediamarkKantarBrandfundiKLABroad MediaTradewayMann MadeHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Aware.org named a top 20 brand in Africa – A game-changer in purpose-driven impact

    Issued by Aware.org
    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    Some brands sell products. Others transform industries. And then there’s Aware.org - a life-changing brand that is reshaping the way Africa thinks about alcohol harm reduction, behaviour change, and purpose-driven impact.
    Mokebe Thulo
    Mokebe Thulo

    In a defining moment, Aware.org has been named one of the top 20 brands in sub-Saharan Africa, a recognition that cements its place as a leader in social change. More than just an NGO, Aware.org is a movement - one that is championing responsible consumption, and influencing public behaviour at scale.

    At the helm of this success is Mokebe Thulo, a visionary leader now recognised as one of Africa’s top brand managers. From pioneering game-changing campaigns like prenatal alcohol preventation ‘Reveal the Truth’ to launching innovative digital interventions that speak directly to Gen Z, her work is proving that social good and strategic branding are a powerful force for change.

    This recognition is more than an accolade - it’s a call to action. We’d love to explore a media feature, interview, or thought leadership piece on how Aware.org is redefining impact branding in Africa and setting a new benchmark for purpose-led organisations.

    Aware.org is ready to talk. Let’s shape this conversation together. We’d love to explore ways to engage your audience in a discussion that truly matters. Let me know the best time to connect.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz