Africa’s youth are rising - and they’re taking the energy transition with them

As we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and adversity, Africa's energy future hangs in the balance. The choices we make today will shape whether our continent's youth inherit a landscape brimming with climate resilience and equitable prospects, or one marred by exclusion, stagnation, and missed chances.

This year’s Youth Energy Summit (YES!) is not merely another gathering; it’s a critical juncture. It’s a platform to illuminate the leadership, innovation, and vision of African youth who are stepping forward to champion a just and inclusive energy transition.

Taking place from 18-20 June in the vibrant city of Cape Town, South Africa, this Summit will convene hundreds of young leaders across the continent. Among these trailblazers will be a distinctive delegation: the Global Citizen’s Scaling Up Renewables in Africa (SURA) Fellows, consisting of four extraordinary young African changemakers.

Global Citizen’s SURA campaign is working tirelessly to mobilise essential policy reforms and financial investments aimed at fostering renewable solutions led by young Africans. The presence of the SURA Fellows at YES! signals a profound message: youth are not just the future; they are the driving force of NOW!

Through interactive workshops, the SURA Fellows will empower their peers with vital tools, knowledge, and confidence necessary to instigate meaningful change within their communities.

Day 1 will kick off with “From local voices to global platforms: Leveraging storytelling for climate and energy justice.” Here, participants will learn to harness the power of storytelling, transforming their lived experiences into compelling narratives ready to drive impactful campaigns.



Day 2 will delve into “Africa’s Energy Future: How Youth Can Champion Renewable Solutions in Their Communities.” This session includes a crash course on renewable energy and an innovation sprint where participants can prototype community-based energy solutions, grounding abstract ideas into tangible realities.

These workshops transcend mere dialogue; they foster a pipeline of creativity, actions, and youth leaders who will illuminate Africa’s energy future. Moreover, they directly contribute to SURA’s ambitious vision: to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and connect 50 million Africans to electricity by 2029.

So, why is this movement crucial? Because there are still 600 million individuals in sub-Saharan Africa who lack electricity, and the continent receives a mere 2% of global clean energy investment. This stark imbalance is not only alarming but entirely solvable.

The Youth Energy Summit stands as a clarion call for a new vision - a future where energy access is universal, investments are equitable, and youth drive the narrative forward. This is our moment to rally together for transformational change.

Follow the journey unfolding in Cape Town, and join the movement to #PowerOurPlanet.

About Manar Benessaidi:

Manar Benessaidi is a Moroccan-French strategist navigating the essential interplay of diplomacy, development, and grassroots advocacy. With the unique perspective gained from her upbringing between Morocco and France, she developed a keen understanding of how systems can both uplift and marginalise. These formative experiences forged her unwavering commitment to justice and systemic change.

As a Global Citizen Fellow, Manar views this role as a unique opportunity to bridge policy frameworks with real-world impact. She is driven by the aspiration to collaborate, transform collective ideas into actionable outcomes, and amplify her advocacy across Africa and the diaspora. Together, let’s harness the energy of our youth to shape a sustainable future for our continent.



