5th annual #67000litres for Mandela Day campaign launches

Chefs with Compassion is inviting chefs, corporates, and individuals alike to join forces in an effort to cook 67,000 litres of soup on 18 July 2024 as part of its fifth annual #67000litres for Mandela Day campaign. This initiative not only honours the legacy of Nelson Mandela but also addresses the pressing issue of food insecurity across the nation.

Nosh Food Rescue volunteers at HTA School of Culinary Art in Randburg

Building on the remarkable success of the 2023 campaign, which saw 104,360 litres of soup cooked by 114 dedicated participants, Chefs with Compassion aims to once again surpass expectations. Participants from diverse backgrounds – including chefs, community caterers, NGOs, and caring corporates – will unite to cook and distribute nutritious meals to those in need.

"Chefs with Compassion is thrilled to embark on the fifth edition of the #67000litres Challenge," said Chef Coo Pillay, founding director of Chefs with Compassion. "This campaign symbolises the power of unity and compassion within South Africa's culinary community. Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of thousands facing hunger."

Over the past four years, the campaign has seen a tremendous outpouring of support, resulting in a total of 1,373,564 cups of soup served to those in need:

2020: 309,820 cups



2021: 283,588 cups



2022: 362,716 cups



2023: 417,440 cups

A special highlight of this year's campaign is the generous support from the poultry industry. Astral and Country Bird Holdings have each donated chicken worth R67,000. TopLay has joined the initiative for the first time, donating 67 dozen eggs in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. These contributions are vital for the community kitchens that collect rescued food weekly from Chefs with Compassion, cook nutritious meals, and feed hungry people. The poultry industry’s participation, along with the Joburg Fresh Produce Market’s donation of fresh vegetables, makes it possible for these kitchens to participate in the challenge.

Individuals and corporates are encouraged to participate by registering on the Chefs with Compassion website. Corporates can support a kitchen with a donation of R25,000, receiving a Section 18A certificate and the opportunity for their team to cook alongside chefs for 67 minutes. Additionally, compassionate companies can 'Back A Kitchen' for R6.70 per litre, contributing directly to the production of soup for communities in need.

The impact of the #67000litres Challenge extends far beyond Mandela Day, providing ongoing support to Chefs with Compassion's network of kitchen hubs across the country. These hubs rescue surplus food weekly and transform it into meals provided to over 400,000 individuals annually.

To join Chefs with Compassion in their mission to Rescue, Cook, and Feed, visit www.cwc.org.za to register or make a donation.