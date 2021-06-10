FreshStop signs up as Survivor SA sponsor

FreshStop at Caltex has signed up as a sponsor for this year's Survivor South Africa season that kicked off on Thursday, 3 June on M-Net (DSTV Channel 101) at 7.30pm. The sponsorship deal sees FreshStop provide food for the Survivor South Africa production that was filmed on the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast.



FreshStop joins brands such as Mahindra, Cape Union Mart, Outsurance and the Wild Coast Sun as sponsors of this season's Survivor South Africa.