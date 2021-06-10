FreshStop signs up as Survivor SA sponsor

Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.
The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.
Supermarkets that are privately-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
FreshStop at Caltex has signed up as a sponsor for this year's Survivor South Africa season that kicked off on Thursday, 3 June on M-Net (DSTV Channel 101) at 7.30pm. The sponsorship deal sees FreshStop provide food for the Survivor South Africa production that was filmed on the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast.
FreshStop joins brands such as Mahindra, Cape Union Mart, Outsurance and the Wild Coast Sun as sponsors of this season's Survivor South Africa.
