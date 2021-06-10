Food & bev. services In brief South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town
    Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.
  • The Radio Awards 2021 finalists
    The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.
  • Pick n Pay's exclusive lease agreements coming to an end
    Supermarkets that are privately-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
Show more
Business services
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Subscribe to industry newsletters


FreshStop signs up as Survivor SA sponsor

10 Jun 2021
FreshStop at Caltex has signed up as a sponsor for this year's Survivor South Africa season that kicked off on Thursday, 3 June on M-Net (DSTV Channel 101) at 7.30pm. The sponsorship deal sees FreshStop provide food for the Survivor South Africa production that was filmed on the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast.

FreshStop joins brands such as Mahindra, Cape Union Mart, Outsurance and the Wild Coast Sun as sponsors of this season's Survivor South Africa.
Comment
Read more: Cape Union Mart, DStv, M-Net, Caltex, Freshstop, OUTsurance, Mahindra, Wild Coast Sun

Related

MediaHeads 360The changing face of youth media consumption23 hours ago
ClockworkIs YouTube being underutilised by South African brands?2 days ago
Celebrities and branding3 days ago
Nahana Communications GroupRecently launched Debonairs Pizza TVC highlights the #BehindTheMask normal10 Jun 2021
Cape Union Mart shares 3 inspirational stories to get more people outdoors8 Jun 2021
Fox Networks GroupGenius: Aretha; the next instalment in Emmy award-winning anthology series to premiere on Wednesday, 30 June8 Jun 2021
Hot expands its footprint2 Jun 2021
OutsuranceOutsurance delivers on brand promise, ranked better than ever by Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance24 May 2021
Let's do Biz