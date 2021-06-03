Hennessy expands NBA partnership to bring courtside experience to local fans

Hennessy has expanded its partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), which makes it the first global spirit partner in the franchise's history. Hennessy has also partnered with TV personality and basketball fanatic, Scoop Makhathini, to bring courtside experience to South African fans with his lifestyle show, Catching Waves.



The Catching Waves series will feature a celebrity line-up going head-to-head in a Hennessy x NBA series of basketball challenges. The show's guests will include TV personality and actress, Pearl Thusi, choreographer, dancer and actress, Bontle Modiselle, hip hop artist, 25K and culture connoisseur MKay Frash.



In addition to this, there will also be interactive Hennessy x NBA pop-up activations at select locations in Johannesburg, where fans will have an opportunity to watch Makhathini and fellow guests battle it out on court.