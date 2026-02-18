South Africa
    Icasa to hold virtual public hearings on KFM licence amendment applications

    18 Feb 2026
    18 Feb 2026

    The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will hold virtual public hearings on 19 February 2026, in relation to applications submitted by Primedia (Pty) Ltd, trading as KFM, to amend its Individual Commercial Sound Broadcasting Service (I-CSBS) licence and Radio Frequency Spectrum (RFS) licence.

    On 13 February 2025, Icasa published KFM’s licence amendment applications in the government gazette to invite public comments. After the closing date of 26 March 2025, Icasa considered both the amendment applications and decided to allow KFM to submit written representations in terms of section 3(2)(b)(ii) of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Act No. 3 of 2000) of 2000 (Paja).

    Members of the media, stakeholders and the public are invited to attend the public hearings as follows:

    Date: Thursday, 19 February 2026
    Time: 13h30 – 16h30
    Platform: Microsoft team link:
    https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/3567805203793?p=YYvUp7kKpRgi2fL1b8

