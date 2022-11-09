Industries

RCS increases its 30,000-store network with Bounty Brands partnership

9 Nov 2022

RCS, BNP Paribas' consumer lending subsidiary, has partnered with Bounty Brands, the holding company behind some of South Africa's most popular clothing brands. This strategic move intends to make store credit more accessible to the South African market by increasing its shopping network.

Among Bounty Brands are Jeep, Hurley, Vans, Reebok, Superdry and Diesel. These brands will be available at over 30,000 locations using the RCS store card. RCS cardholders can buy these new brands on credit and with flexible payments.

NextOptions
