Celebrate Singles' Day with Game this November

8 Nov 2022

Game is bringing back Singles' Day and sponsoring a one-day online sale to help singles celebrate with everyday low prices on must-have items.

Singles' Day (11:11) originated in China and has become one of the biggest global shopping days. Shoppers can pick from a variety of categories on sale, including essentials, lifestyle, multimedia, and home electronics, and they can expect great deals on home appliances, electronics, clothes, health, and outdoor necessities. Singles' Day 2022 will take place online on Friday, 11 November.

