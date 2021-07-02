Education News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • RIP Dan Maswanganye
    Fondly known as Bra Dan, Dan Maswanganye passed away in hospital on Tuesday night due to Covid-19 complications. Maswanganye was the technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting in Johannesburg.
  • Siyabonga Sangweni bids farewell to CliffCentral
    According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Free digital marketing textbook available for students

2 Jul 2021
A new locally produced university textbook is helping South African students learn about the intricacies of the local marketing landscape, something expensive foreign textbooks are normally not able to do.

The textbook, Marketing to the South African Consumer has reportedly been downloaded 14,000 times since its launch in February 2021. The book, published by the UCT Liberty Institute of Marketing, forms part of an initiative to help relieve financial pressure on students by alleviating the cost of buying textbooks.

Aimed at learners at tertiary institutions, the book focuses on key marketing concepts but with a distinctly local focus. The book was born out of a partnership between UCT and Liberty, which is based on building South African marketing capability and knowledge.

"The book is written to form part of the curricula of marketing in South Africa and is written by local academics reflecting their own experiences in the field. Usually, lecturers have to adapt overseas textbooks, but this book talks directly to the local landscape. Crucially, it is freely accessible to anyone to download, which will help thousands of students, most of whom are under immense financial pressure," says Graham Easton, divisional executive for Research and Insights at Liberty.

"The idea here is to provide access to the particular nuances of marketing in this country."

Easton gives the example of the uniquely South African Kasi culture, in which many consumers straddle the divide between a township lifestyle and that of the suburbs.

One of the book's co-authors Thabang Ramogase, Liberty's chief marketing officer, believes that many difficulties surrounding access to education have been exacerbated by the pandemic, in particular the costs of learning material. He says he hopes Marketing to the South African Consumer will help remedy this situation.

Dr James Lappeman from the UCT Liberty Institute, a co-author of the book, says he is excited by the book’s potential impact: “We’re proud of the content, but we’re also delighted that in these hard times we are able to do our bit to help students. The big uptake over a short period shows the demand for high quality open resources and we hope that more open-source resources are made available over time.”

The book is available at https://openbooks.uct.ac.za/uct/catalog/book/29 or can be downloaded from the UCT Liberty Institute’s website: http://www.libertyinstitute.uct.ac.za.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Related

It's digital or die!29 Jun 2021
Digital marketing is a pandemic hero, but CMOs need support28 Jun 2021
Why digital marketing internships are vital for career success17 Jun 2021
IAB South AfricaDemand for digital media during the pandemic results in accelerated growth11 Jun 2021
Unpacking Google's DMT two years on - still an enigma for many31 May 2021
#IABInsightSeries: Achieving your business objectives with digital paid media20 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Adelaide Tshabalala, new head of digital marketing at Hill+Knowlton Strategies SA13 May 2021
Digital marketing essentials for 20215 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz