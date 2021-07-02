Film News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • RIP Dan Maswanganye
    Fondly known as Bra Dan, Dan Maswanganye passed away in hospital on Tuesday night due to Covid-19 complications. Maswanganye was the technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting in Johannesburg.
  • Siyabonga Sangweni bids farewell to CliffCentral
    According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
Show more

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Encounters Programmer's Choice Awards: All the winners

2 Jul 2021
The winners of the Programmer's Choice Awards were announced at the 2021 Encounters South African International Documentary Festival recently.
“It was an exceedingly difficult decision to select the winners for the Programmer’s Choice Awards. This year, we were spoiled for choice with a wide range of excellent films that creatively stretched the documentary form to bring us fresh perspectives on important issues,” said festival director Mandisa Zitha. 

Aïcha Macky's Zinder wins the Adiaha Award at Encounters 2021

Nigerien filmmaker Aïcha Macky won the The Adiaha Award for her film Zinder. The Ladima Foundation presented Macky with the award at the 2021 Encounters South African International Documentary Festival...

22 Jun 2021


Here are all the winners: 


International Feature (Winner) 

President 
Denmark/Zimbabwe
Dir. Camilla Neilsson

It’s a narrative familiar almost to the point of apathy, but the boldness, access and intimacy of this film hammer home the frustration and continual strain of fighting for political power in Zimbabwe, against a system so corrupt that it almost seems insurmountable, and gives the struggle a human face by going behind the scenes with the young MDC leaders taking the fight onto their underfunded and relatively fresh shoulders. The film's sucker punch ending, steeply contrasted against the relentless hope of the film, doesn't hurt any less because we already know the outcome three years on. 



International Feature (Special Mention) 

All-In 
Belgium/Turkey
Üce, Volkan

Collective
Romania/Luxembourg
Alexander Nanou

African/South African Feature (Winner) 

The Last Shelter
France/Mali/South Africa
Dir. Ousmane Samassekou

The programming team was moved by The Last Shelter, which gave full access to the House of Migrants in the Malin city of Gao, a haven for African travellers. Ousmane Samasseku’s great access to the two young protagonists, the intimacy of the observational style filming against the vast melancholy landscape of the desert made this a favourite with the programming team. The Last Shelter was successful in achieving the purpose of the documentary; to cast a lens on world issues through the experiences of its subjects. 



African/South African Feature (Special Mention)


The Colonel’s Stray Dogs 
South Africa/Libya/UK
Dir. Khalid Shamis

Mutant                      
South Africa
Dir. Lebogang Rasethaba 

International Shorts (Winner) 

A Year In Exile
Syria/Turkey
Dir. Malaz Usta

A well-deserved winner that stole the programming team’s hearts with its visual artistry and sonic mastery to tell this familiar story in a new and fresh way. With a touching narration of how it feels to be uprooted, director Malaz Usta takes us through each month of his exile. Visual montage, graphic design and editing work together in this exceptional documentary to construct snippets of moments, people and spaces that encompass the refugee experience. The film excellently captures the emotions of the displaced and draws the audience into a place where they too can identify most intimately.



International Shorts Winner (Special Mention)

The Voice Break Choir
Sweden
Dir. Ina Holmqvist and Martina Carlstedt

African/South African Shorts (Winner) 

Ulwandle (The Ocean)
South Africa
Dir. PJ Kotze

Ulwandle (The Ocean) captures the stories of two different types of South African fisherman and their relationship with the ocean. Through the two relatable characters and masterful cinematography, director PJ Kotze was able to show us the importance of this form of artisanry for the livelihoods of many South Africans. He emphasises the relationship between man and the ocean whilst highlighting the respect that underpins this. We also come to understand the challenges that are faced by small-scale fishermen in the current conservation climate. The story is not only beautifully told but educational in its subject matter, it is also refreshing in its inclusive representation of the indigenous peoples' fishing culture.

African/South African Shorts (Special Mention) 

Trade Secrets 
South Africa/Kenya
Christopher Clark and Shaun Swingler
Comment

Read more: Encounters, Encounters South African International Documentary Festival

Related

Aïcha Macky's Zinder wins the Adiaha Award at Encounters 202122 Jun 2021
The African and South African films to watch at the 2021 Encounters Doccie Fest17 May 2021
Encounters Documentary Fest returns in June 20217 May 2021
2020 Encounters announces Festival Award winners31 Aug 2020
Available tickets for the closing weekend of 2020 Encounters Docci Fest28 Aug 2020
Encounters 2020: In praise of docci 'SanDance!'25 Aug 2020
Encounters Doccie Fest announces this year's short film lineup10 Aug 2020
More doccies added to 2020 Encounters Fest lineup24 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz