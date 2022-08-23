CHIETA hosts WSZA National Competition for Electrical Installation Skill

The WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) National Competition for the Electrical Installation Skill took place this month at Ekurhuleni East TVET College. Ten participants pitted their skills against each other for the top prize of a trip to Austria to participate in the international competition later this year.

Hosted by CHIETA, the chemical industries Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta), the 10 competitors in the national event - graduates and students from TVET colleges around the country - are:

Phiwayinkosi Ntshangase

Mogosi Thabo

Ebrahim Zuhayr

Nyamagele Zwilinzima

Mthokozisi Mabona

Ngaphi Avuye

Msibi Tlhopiso

Riba Sello

Byron Matthews

Angelo Snyders

According to WorldSkills, electricians can expect to work in any location where there is electricity, from homes all the way through to massive electrical installations in offices, factories, and other large-scale plants. They need to be proficient in planning and designing, selecting and installing, commissioning, testing, reporting, maintaining, fault-finding, and repairing systems to a very high work and safety standard.

Additional skills that electricians need include organisational, self-management, communication, interpersonal, flexibility, and problem-solving. The three-day competition tested the competitors’ skills in a range of tasks that reflect the skills needed and were set at WorldSkills International Competition level.

Preparing youth for jobs of the future

World Skills promotes skilled careers in 72 member countries and regions, all working with youth, educators, governments, and industries, to prepare youth for jobs of the future. It is designed to give them the opportunity to compete, experience, and learn how to become the best in their chosen skill.

Said CHIETA CEO Yershen Pillay: “We’re proud that South Africa can participate in WorldSkills International events on an equal footing with our global counterparts, which emphasises the high standards of artisanal training delivered by our TVET colleges in South Africa.”

“This competition is also closely aligned to our mandate to develop chemical and engineering skills, and to the Department of Higher Education and Training’s ‘Decade of the Artisan’. Artisan development is a top priority in South Africa as we face both high unemployment and a dire shortage of skilled artisans. The prestige of the WorldSkills Competition encourages young people to recognise the value of artisanship as a career of choice that addresses skills shortages and delivers potential for a successful career or entrepreneurial venture.”