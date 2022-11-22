Forge Academy & Labs urges youth to apply to paid 5G learnership programme

The programme includes a 5G foundations and networking course developed by Nokia Bell Labs, introduced post-launch of the Forge/Nokia 5G Future Lab in June this year. The programme will lay the foundations for critical 5G and cloud computing skills in high demand in the ICT sector.
Furthermore, Forge Academy & Labs has collaborated with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/start programme to expand the career development training of Forge’s students. The expanded curriculum will now teach AWS Cloud fundamentals, where learners will build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills.
Professional ICT mentors and accredited coaches will support learners throughout the programme. This course will lay the skills foundation for work in cloud-based services, which are in high demand but in short supply.
Supported by Freeport Saldanha IDZ, the learnership will begin on 1 December 2022 and will be carried out over twelve months, for which students receive a stipend. Students will also receive an NQF level 5 qualification by the end of the learnership. Students living with a disability are also encouraged to apply.
“Forge Academy & Labs consistently provides opportunities to the youth of South Africa. We believe these programmes are essential in tackling youth unemployment and skills shortages. Help us spread the word to enrol as many students as we can,” says Craig Clutty, COO of Forge Academy & Labs.