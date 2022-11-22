Forge Academy & Labs urges youth to apply to paid 5G learnership programme

Forge Academy & Labs has announced that it is seeking 30 young adults between 18 to 28 years old from Johannesburg; and 20 youths between 18 and 28 years old from Saldanha Bay to partake in its paid-for learnership programme hosted in Saldanha Bay, in the Western Cape.

Forge Academy & Lab at The Gantry | image supplied

The programme includes a 5G foundations and networking course developed by Nokia Bell Labs, introduced post-launch of the Forge/Nokia 5G Future Lab in June this year. The programme will lay the foundations for critical 5G and cloud computing skills in high demand in the ICT sector.

Furthermore, Forge Academy & Labs has collaborated with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/start programme to expand the career development training of Forge’s students. The expanded curriculum will now teach AWS Cloud fundamentals, where learners will build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills.

Professional ICT mentors and accredited coaches will support learners throughout the programme. This course will lay the skills foundation for work in cloud-based services, which are in high demand but in short supply.

Supported by Freeport Saldanha IDZ, the learnership will begin on 1 December 2022 and will be carried out over twelve months, for which students receive a stipend. Students will also receive an NQF level 5 qualification by the end of the learnership. Students living with a disability are also encouraged to apply.

Students can begin the enrolment process here and need to adhere to the minimum entry requirements:

Age: 18-28

Must currently be unemployed

Minimum education level: NQF4

Economic empowerment submissions preferred

Copy of valid ID book

Curriculum Vitae (CV) to be submitted

Proof of previous qualifications, including a grade 12 certificate

Proof of disability (if applicable)

“Forge Academy & Labs consistently provides opportunities to the youth of South Africa. We believe these programmes are essential in tackling youth unemployment and skills shortages. Help us spread the word to enrol as many students as we can,” says Craig Clutty, COO of Forge Academy & Labs.