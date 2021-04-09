Hollywood stars, HSI partner in #SaveRalph production to ban animal testing

Meet Ralph. He’s had a tough life, which isn’t surprising given he’s used as a cosmetics tester. Let’s work together to help animals just like Ralph by signing @HSIGlobal ’s petition. Link in bio. #SaveRalph pic.twitter.com/ognxTCAsZN

No animal should be used for cosmetic testing!! This is cruel, sick, and inhumane. we have to be the voice they don’t have ! let’s help put a stop to animal testing by supporting @HSIGlobal with their #SaveRalph campaign and sign the petition at https://t.co/iTaF0b5c4e pic.twitter.com/tOrmbBpyFW