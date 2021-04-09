Hollywood stars, HSI partner in #SaveRalph production to ban animal testing

Candice Thomas, marketing executive at Cape Union Mart Group, tells us that what's really behind her mask is a fierce female who loves bubbly a little too much, takes life a little seriously, but knows the importance of working hard and balancing that out with some good fun!ByJessica Tennant
Humane Society International has partnered with Hollywood filmmakers and stars to produce Save Ralph, a stop-motion animated short film that aims to end cosmetic testing on animals around the world. Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Tricia Helfer and others are providing the voices for the #SaveRalph film.
Writer and director Spencer Susser (Hesher, The Greatest Showman) and producer Jeff Vespa (Voices of Parkland) teamed up with the Arch Model studio of puppet maker supreme Andy Gent on the production to bring Ralph to life. The film is also being launched in Portuguese, Spanish, French and Vietnamese with Rodrigo Santoro, Gad Elmelah, Denis Villeneuve, George Lopez and others voicing the characters in those languages, and Maggie Q providing a video message of support.
Animals still suffering for cosmetics
Jeffrey Flocken, Humane Society International’s president, says: “Save Ralph is a wake-up call that animals are still suffering for cosmetics, and now is the time for us to come together to ban it globally. Today we have an abundance of reliable, animal-free approaches for product safety assurance, so there’s no excuse for making animals like Ralph suffer to test cosmetics or their ingredients.”
Meet Ralph. He’s had a tough life, which isn’t surprising given he’s used as a cosmetics tester. Let’s work together to help animals just like Ralph by signing @HSIGlobal’s petition. Link in bio. #SaveRalphpic.twitter.com/ognxTCAsZN
Director Spencer Susser says: “One of my favourite things about stop-motion animation is that every frame is a choice. Sadly, animals don't have that choice but the magic of stop-motion gives us the tools to give Ralph a voice. It's so important that Ralph feels real because he represents countless real animals who suffer every day. We hope that audiences will be moved to get behind Humane Society International’s campaign to ban animal testing of cosmetics once and for all.”
Ricky Gervais says: “Animal testing just makes me angry. There’s no justification for dripping chemicals in rabbits’ eyes or force-feeding them to rats just to make lipsticks and shampoo. Science has evolved enough to give us non-animal solutions to end this terrible cruelty — it’s time for our humanity to catch up.”
Companies a vital part of the solution
The campaign is focused on 16 countries including Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, and 10 Southeast Asian nations, with partner organisations, the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society Legislative Fund, focused on legislation in the US.
Joseph Mayson, HSI-Africa’s campaign manager, says: “Sadly, there’s no happy ending for animals like Ralph, but by working together we can ensure that no animal is ever again made to suffer in the name of beauty. It’s easy to assume that companies are the problem, but the truth is they are a vital part of the solution. It’s laws that need to be changed, and industry leaders like Lush, Unilever, P&G, L’Oréal and Avon are working with us to secure meaningful animal testing bans in many of the world’s most influential beauty markets. We’ve recruited Ralph as our spokesbunny to help get these laws over the finish line.
"Over 90% of South Africans support a ban on animal testing for cosmetics, so with industry and the public on our side, we believe it is only a matter of time before South Africa joins the 40 countries that have already banned this practice.”
