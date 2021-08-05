KFC Add Hope doubles down efforts to fight hunger

Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
In a rough, tough time in our industry and country, Net#work BBDO has slowly been chipping away at new account wins as the agency forges forward, most recently adding the Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands to their portfolio as creative lead partner.
KFC Add Hope is doubling down its efforts to combat hunger by donating one million more food parcels to the hardest-hit areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The initiative had initially donated one million food parcels to curb food shortages and hunger caused by school and business closures during the recent Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, job losses following the social unrest and rise in food prices due to shortages.
These food parcels are being distributed by partners on the ground, led by Hope Worldwide South Africa, to numerous ECD centres, schools and victims suffering loss due to fire and sustain a typical family of four for about two weeks.
1 day ago
Hope Worldwide South Africa’s Dr Marc Aguirre said that food insecurity in the coming months will be a reality for many, especially those who live below the poverty line. “Food insecurity and rising food prices have a devastating impact on impoverished communities. It means less food purchasing power both in terms of quantity and quality.
“This has an impact on health, child development and social and mental well-being. South Africa has been facing a food security crisis long before the recent unrest, but now every dimension of food security has been negatively impacted by recent events. Access, affordability, nutrition and stability and the impact can be clearly seen in the hardest hit areas,” Nel said.
