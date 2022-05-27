Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards calls for nominations

The Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards is now open for nominations. The AWIEF Awards recognise, honour and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa and across various industry sectors for their achievements and contribution to the continent's inclusive economic growth and social development.

The Young Entrepreneur Award

Tech Entrepreneur Award

Agri Entrepreneur Award

Creative Industry Award

Empowerment Award

Energy Entrepreneur Award

Social Entrepreneur Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

The nomination process:

Visit https://www.judgify.me/AWIEFAwards2022

Register an entrant profile by clicking “Submit an entry”.

Fill in the nomination form and submit.

Nominees for the AWIEF Awards should be emerging and established female entrepreneurs in the private business and not-for-profit sectors who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership and inspiration in spite of challenges to make a significant social impact and/or become successful in their businesses in line with AWIEF’s core areas of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and socio-economic development.The AWIEF Awards covers eight categories with the following criteria:Nominees must be between 18 and 35 years old and must exemplify leadership in their field and the importance of entrepreneurship to effect positive change.Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who have built an innovative, groundbreaking and game-changing technology venture or start-up.Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who have successfully started an agri-enterprise and have an innovative product or service in the Agriculture value chain.Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who reflect outstanding success in the creative industry, including music, performing arts, film, television and radio, software and interactive content such as virtual reality and augmented reality, media writing, publishing and print media, design and visual art.Nominees should be women who have greatly contributed and invested in inspiring, mentoring and empowering women and girls.Nominees should be female entrepreneurs in the oil and gas and/or green energy and renewable energy sectors who are operating successful businesses with impact on energy access and/or availability in their communities and countries.Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who have developed an innovative, systemic and sustainable solution that directly tackles a social issue.Nominees should be established women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated prolonged and consistent achievements in business, and exceptional and outstanding business leadership. The award also recognises significant contributions made to job creation and the economy.Nominations for the 2022 AWIEF Awards close on 3 June 2022. You can either self-nominate or nominate someone else. Entries will be judged by an esteemed panel of business leaders.Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards will be announced and celebrated at a special gala dinner at the annual AWIEF conference, taking place on 26 and 27 September 2022, in Cairo, Egypt