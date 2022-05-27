Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelThe Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comYehBaby Marketing CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Applications for R16m SMME Booster Fund now open

    27 May 2022
    The application process for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism's (DEDAT) R16m SMME Booster Fund is now open.
    Source: Cytonn Photography via
    Source: Cytonn Photography via Pexels

    Mireille Wenger, Western Cape provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities encourages organisations, which implement business development support projects or programmes in the categories of business development support and access to markets to apply for project funding via the SMME Booster Fund 2022.

    Since the first iteration of the SMME booster fund in 2019, the fund has allocated R59m in funding and supported 730 SMMEs in the Western Cape.

    "One of my priorities is to make it easier for the private sector, especially small businesses, to do business in the Western Cape, and create jobs. Targeted programmes like the SMME Booster Fund is one of the ways we are helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to get started and to thrive," says Wenger.

    Application process information can be found here.
    NextOptions
    Read more: tourism industry, tourism and travel

    Related

    Source:
    Euromonitor becomes official data partner for the Travel and Tourism Development Index2 days ago
    Source: Kym Ellis via
    Google Street View: Here's what South Africans clicked on most over the past year2 days ago
    InterContinental unveils limited-edition suites in collaboration with MTArt artist Claire Luxton
    InterContinental unveils limited-edition suites in collaboration with MTArt artist Claire Luxton3 days ago
    Source: Supplied
    Cruise Cape Town expects strong recovery performance for 2022/23 season3 days ago
    Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent
    Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent23 May 2022
    Aha Lesedi Cultural Village re-opens to the public
    Aha Lesedi Cultural Village re-opens to the public23 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz