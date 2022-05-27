Applications for R16m SMME Booster Fund now open

The application process for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism's (DEDAT) R16m SMME Booster Fund is now open.

Source: Cytonn Photography via Pexels

Mireille Wenger, Western Cape provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities encourages organisations, which implement business development support projects or programmes in the categories of business development support and access to markets to apply for project funding via the SMME Booster Fund 2022.Since the first iteration of the SMME booster fund in 2019, the fund has allocated R59m in funding and supported 730 SMMEs in the Western Cape."One of my priorities is to make it easier for the private sector, especially small businesses, to do business in the Western Cape, and create jobs. Targeted programmes like the SMME Booster Fund is one of the ways we are helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to get started and to thrive," says Wenger.